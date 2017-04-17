Springfield Hospital offers annual nursing scholarship

Applications are being accepted for the 11th annual Eileen Austin Neal Nursing Scholarship of $1,000. This scholarship is open to any student who has been accepted into a nursing program of study. Applicants will be judged on interest in and commitment to the field of nursing. Determination will be based on merit and need.

Eileen Austin Neal was a registered nurse at Springfield Hospital for 64 years, retiring in 2005. She was the first recipient of the Hospital’s Community Health Award in 2003. In 2004, the hospital established the Spirit of Nursing Award in recognition of her many years of dedicated service.

Upon her death in February 2006, at the request of Neal’s family, Springfield Hospital established a nursing scholarship fund in her name with the gifts received in her memory.

“Springfield Hospital is a better place for Eileen having worked here,” says Larry Kraft, the hospital’s director of development. “This scholarship continues her positive influence on both nursing and the community.”

Application forms are available in high school guidance offices and from the Development Office of Springfield Hospital. Deadline is May 27. For information, contact Larry Kraft at 802-885-7644 or lkraft@springfieldmed.org .