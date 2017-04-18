Chester DRB meeting for April 24, 2017
The Chester Development Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 24 for a site visit at 952 Trebo Road before its public hearing at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.
- Review minutes from April 10th 2017 meeting
- Final Plat Review of the Johnston Minor Sub-Division
- Preliminary Plat Review of the Foley Minor Sub-Division
- Comments from citizens
- Deliberative session on previous matters
