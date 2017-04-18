 

Chester DRB meeting for April 24, 2017

| Apr 18, 2017 | Comments 0

The Chester Development Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 24 for a site visit at 952 Trebo Road before its public hearing at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.

  1. Review minutes from April 10th 2017 meeting
  2. Final Plat Review of the Johnston Minor Sub-Division
  3. Preliminary Plat Review of the Foley Minor Sub-Division
  4. Comments from citizens
  5. Deliberative session on previous matters
Print Friendly

Filed Under: Chester Development Review Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply