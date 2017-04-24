Arts events: April 29 through May 7, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

April 29: ‘You Can’t Take it With You’ at Charlestown theater

River Theater Company of Charlestown, N.H. presents the classic comedy “You Can’t Take it With You” in the Charlestown Town Hall Theater, Saturday, April 29, Friday, May 5, and Saturday, May 6 at 7:30 p.m.; and on Sunday, May 7 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $10 for general admission, a Family Pass for two parents and children for $25. Tickets can be purchased at the door, at the Jiffy Mart in Charlestown, N.H., Marro Home Center in Claremont, N.H., Joanie Joan’s Baked Goods Co. in Walpole, N.H., and at Village Square Booksellers in Bellows Falls.

This production is appropriate for ages 12 and up.

Fireworks, Russians, snakes, visitors drop in and never leave, guests who show up on the wrong day, questionable ballet routines, unfinished scripts, and FBI agents arresting everyone in the house: This is just a typical day at the Sycamore house. It’s all in good fun, and there is plenty of laughter to go around.

For more information call Jeanie Levesque at 603-445-7037, or jeanie@rivertheater.org, or visit River Theater Company’s new website at www.rivertheater.org.

April 30: A capella group performs at Raise the Roof

Sweet harmonies and jazzy swing defines the Vermont a capella octet Maple Jam. These eight talented performers will fill Proctorsville’s Gethsemane Church on 89 Depot St. at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30 with their dynamic interpretations of favorite jazz and big band melodies.

Close harmonies, cool percussion grooves, and soulful trumpet solos are done with their high-energy voices.

Admission is $10 at the door.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson