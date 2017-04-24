The Cavendish Community Fund has passed the 10-year mark and is now updating its image with a new logo. In 2007, the fund began with donations from several supportive citizens to help build a closer and more cohesive Cavendish.

During its 10 years, the fund has distributed more than $31,000 in grants to enhance the quality of life in Cavendish, including cultural events and promotion of the arts.

Activities and events that the fund sponsors provide the venue for opportunities to narrow the divide between groups with different interests and backgrounds.

For information about the fund, including details on how to seek a grant, please contact Barbara Dickey at 802-226-7187 or Peter LaBelle at 802-226-7250.

NEH features Rockingham Library Project

Rockingham Library is featured in the National Endowment for the Humanities’ “50 States of Preservation” series, for the re-housing project of 1,384 historic glass-plate negatives in its Historical Collection.

Glass-plate negatives require special storage and handling to prevent the image from separating from the glass. The article and photos can be viewed by clicking here. The library’s plans include cataloging the collection and providing digitized access.

The library’s Cataloged Photograph Collection is accessible to the public. It includes historic images of town celebrations, residents and visitors, buildings, railroads, bridges and canals.

For more information, go to rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.