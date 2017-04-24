 

Chester info meeting on unified school district set for May 1

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union will hold a presentation and informational meeting on the proposed Green Mountain Unified School District, which will include the towns of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester,  at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 1 at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below is its agenda.

  1. Presentation
  2. Voting Details for May 2, 2017 vote
  3. Questions/Answers

Voting will take place from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 2.

