Community events: April 27 through May 4, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

April 27: Workshop on preserving woodland legacy

The public is invited to a Succession Planning workshop called Ties To The Land: Take steps to guide the future of your land. Registrants can choose from one of the following dates and locations:

Thursday, May 4 at Marsh Billings Rockefeller National Historical Park, 54 Elm St., in Woodstock.

Thursday, May 4 at Marsh Billings Rockefeller National Historical Park, 54 Elm St., in Woodstock. Saturday, May 20 at the Capital Plaza Hotel & Conference Center, 100 State St. at in Montpelier. Deadline to register is May 12.

The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and is a mix of presentation and practical exercises that will give you the knowledge and tools to start succession planning.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Cost to attend is $35. Each additional family member costs $20. The fee includes morning coffee and lunch, plus one copy per family of Ties to the Land, succession planning workbook with worksheets. To request a disability related accommodation to participate in this program, contact Mary Sisock at 802-656-1721 one month in advance of training.

Complete and return registration at vermontwoodlands.org with your payment by the deadline above to Vermont Woodlands Association, P.O. Box 6004, Rutland, VT 05702-6004. For more information contact: Woodlands at 802-747-7900, send an email to info@vermontwoodlands.org.

April 27: Yarn Kippur at Six Loose Ladies

o you have unfinished projects? Six Loose Ladies is here to help.

From 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, Six Loose Ladies Yarn & Fiber Shop, 287 Main St. in Chester, is hosingt Yarn Kippur, when all fiber faux pas are forgiven. Search out your unwanted yarn, needles, patterns and tools. Bring them to Six Loose Ladies and exchange them for something exciting and new. This is a free workshop.

Six Loose Ladies is a cooperative fiber shop run and staffed entirely by volunteers specializing in local fiber and fiber artists. To learn more visit www.sixlooseladies.com, or call them at 802-875-7373.

April 29: NYT bestselling author Mayor at Wilder

Author of critically acclaimed Joe Gunther mystery series to discuss and autograph copies of his 27th book, Presumption of Guilt at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.

Archer Mayor, author of the New York Times bestselling, Vermont-based mystery series featuring detective Joe Gunther, will appear at a Wilder Memorial Library reading in the Weston Playhouse, 8 Park St. in Weston.

Mayor will be reading from and autographing his novel.

For more information, visit www.wildermemoriallibrary.org or call 802-824-4307.

April 29: Phoenix Books celebrates Independent Bookstore Day

Independent Bookstore Day 2017 is Saturday, April 29. Phoenix Books is celebrating with free events and giveaways in all its shops: at 191 Bank St. in Burlington; 21 Essex Way, Essex; 2 Center St. in Rutland, and 58 Common St. in Chester.

Visit www.phoenixbooks.biz for more information.

April 29: Memoir writing workshop at Rock Library

On Saturday, April 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., author Elayne Clift leads a memoir writing workshop at the Rockingham Library at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. Try your hand at the popular genre of memoir writing.

This program is free and open to the public. Space is limited. Pre-registration required. To register or for more information, call 802-463-4270, visit rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

April 29: Drug Take-Back Day around Windsor

On Saturday, April 29, the Windsor County Sheriff’s Office, local and state law enforcement agencies, and the Drug Enforcement Administration gives the public an opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs. The Take-Back Day event is free and anonymous, no questions asked, with drop-off sites located throughout Windsor County.

Supported by public health coalitions, Take-Back Day aims to prevent prescription drug abuse, a growing problem in the U.S. that claims lives through overdoses and accidental poisonings. A majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.

Residents participating in Drug Take-Back on April 29 have the opportunity to learn more about the permanent collection such as locations of drop boxes, hours of operation, and what medication types are accepted.

The following locations in Windsor County will serve as drop-off sites on Take-Back Day, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29:

Chester Police Department;

Windsor Police Department;

Weathersfield Transfer Station (operated by the Weathersfield Police Department);

Springfield Police Department;

Ludlow Police Department;

Hartford Police Department;

Woodstock Police Department;

Royalton Police Department;

Royalton State Police Barracks;

Norwich Police Department; and

Rochester Constable’s Office.

The Take Back Day and Permanent Collection services are free. Powders and patches are accepted in addition to pills and capsules.

At any time throughout the year, households in Windsor County may take advantage of the permanent drop boxes in the lobbies of the following Police Departments: Chester, Hartford, Ludlow, Royalton, Springfield, Windsor and Woodstock. For a complete listing of locations and hours of operation, visit www.twinstatesafemeds.org.

For more information about Take-Back Day, visit dea.gov or call the Windsor County Sheriff’s Department at 802-457-5211.

April 30: Windmill Hill devotes day to hike, Abenaki culture

The Windmill Hill Pinnacle Association offers some exciting events on the afternoon of Sunday, April 30 as part of its annual meeting. All are free and open to the public.

The first event is an Interpretive Walk at the Dunn Nature Trail from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Field biologist Paul Wilson, naturalist Andy Toepfer and forester Silos Roberts will focus on migrating songbirds, vernal pools and forest ecology on this hike along a 1.1-mile loop trail at the Stephen Martin Memorial Wildlife Sanctuary. Participants must register and meet at 1:30 p.m. at Main Street Arts, 35 Main St. in Saxtons River to carpool to the site. For information and required registration, contact Paul Wilson at 802-869-1166 or wilsonupaul@gmail.com.

The second event, from 4 to 6 p.m., We Are Still Here–Abenaki Culture and Contemporary Issues, is led by speakers are Rich Holschuh and Roger Longtoe Sheehan. Holschuh, serves on the Vermont Commission on Native American Affairs and traces his heritage to the Mi’kmaq and Penobscot—fellow Nations with the Abenaki, Maliseet and Passamaquoddy in the Wabanaki Confederacy.

The meeting and program will take place upstairs at Main Street Arts, 35 Main St. in Saxtons River. Members and the public are encouraged to attend to learn about Vermont’s Native Americans and about plans the Pinnacle Association has for the coming year. Refreshments will be served, and maps will be on display at the meeting and program.

April 30: Hike to Angel Falls on West River Trail

The Green Mountain Club, Manchester Section invites the public at 1 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 to meet at the Winhall Campground, entrance 919 Winhall Station Road inLondonderry, for a hike to Angel Falls. Bring a snack, fluids, an extra layer, and if any chance of rain, a raincoat. This is a moderately easy hike. For details, distance, and directions to meeting place and to reserve a spot, contact hike leader Joe Ninesling at 802-289-2801 or runraft@aol.com.

May 1: Whiting opens Seed Sharing Library

Whiting Library, located at 117 Main St. in Chester, offers garden seeds to encourage green thumbs. May 1 begins the second season for Whiting Library’s program. Choose from free, easy-to-grow vegetable, or flower seeds. You “check out” seeds, grow, harvest and “return” some seeds all in the same season.

Whiting Library hopes to grow the selections and quantity of seed available each year.

Information on growing open pollinated and heritage varieties is available at the library. Patrons may also borrow hand tools, rake, shovel, and hoe to get them started. Call 802-875-2277 for more info.

May 4: Henry Homeyer on trees and shrubs

n Thursday, May 4 at 6:30 p.m., join Henry Homeyer at the Rockingham Library for his presentation on Beyond Perennials: Using Woody Plants, Stone, Art and Whimsy to Enhance the Landscape. Homeyer gives tips for making trees and shrubs thrive, including old favorites and lesser-known beauties.

This program is open to the public. Donations to the Friends of the Rockingham Library will be accepted to help cover the costs of the programs. For more information, call the library at 802-463-4270, visit rockinghamlibrary.org, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.