UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge Construction

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for this week.

Monday thru Wednesday:

Weather permitting, temporary alternating southbound lane closures over the bridge to allow crews make bridge repairs.

Thursday & Friday:

Weather permitting, alternating lane closures over the southbound bridge to allow for grinding of the existing pavement and re-pave.

Please note the posted speed limit within the construction zone will be reduced to 55mph and will be strictly enforced.

