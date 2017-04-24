UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge Construction
The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for this week.
Monday thru Wednesday:
- Weather permitting, temporary alternating southbound lane closures over the bridge to allow crews make bridge repairs.
Thursday & Friday:
- Weather permitting, alternating lane closures over the southbound bridge to allow for grinding of the existing pavement and re-pave.
Please note the posted speed limit within the construction zone will be reduced to 55mph and will be strictly enforced.
Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/
