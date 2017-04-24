Weston Select Board agenda for April 25, 2017

Monday 0% High 71° / Low 42° Clear Plentiful sunshine. High 71F. Winds light and variable.

Tuesday 80% High 49° / Low 42° Rain Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 49F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Wednesday 70% High 58° / Low 49° Chance of Rain Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. High 58F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.