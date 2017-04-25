Chester Townscape holds annual planter offer

Chester Townscape is offering for sale large planters filled with flowering plants that will be placed in key locations throughout the town.

Floral displays will soon grace a variety of very visible public places, such as the Green, the Whiting Library, the Post Office, Chester train station, Depot gazebo, Town Hall, Pinnacle Recreation Center, as well as certain bridges.

Businesses and residents are encouraged to support these beautification efforts by donating to the public part of the effort and/or by purchasing a planter for their own business or property. The cost of each new, planted container is $85, and the cost of replanting a previously purchased planter is $50. Every sponsored pot will add to a coordinated look for the town that lasts well into fall.

Contact Lynn Russell at 802-875-2707 or jrussell@att.net. Russell can email a copy of the order form or you can pick one up at Misty Valley Books and the Whiting Library.

Make checks payable to Chester Community Alliance Inc., with Chester Townscape in the memo line, and mail them to Chester Townscape, PO Box 561, Chester, VT 05143 by May 5.

A swift response in donations will help secure pots and plants before planting takes place on May 18.

Chester-Andover Family Center seeks volunteers

The Chester-Andover Family Center has a number of volunteer positions open.

Website Management – If you are computer savvy and have a creative side, you could be the person we need to update and maintain the center’s website.

Ebay/Craigslist sales – The center receives valuable collectibles, etc., and needs someone to research their value and place on them Ebay or Craigslist.

Repair Person – Are you a handy guy or gal who likes to do minor repair projects? We need such a person at the center.

Thrift Shop – If you can spare a couple of hours a month, we would love to have you work in the Thrift Shop assisting in the processing of donations. Thrift Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays; noon to 6 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Food Shelf – If you have a garden, perhaps you would plant a little extra to share with the Food Shelf and drop it off for Thursday and Friday Food Shelf days. Food Shelf hours are 2 to 6 p.m. Thursdays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Fridays.

The center is located at 908 VT Route 103 South (P. O. Box 302), Chester, VT 05143, (802) 875-3236, email: cafc302@gmail.com, and website www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.org