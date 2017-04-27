Grafton Select Board agenda for May 1, 2017
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 1 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. Below is its agenda.
- Adopt Agenda
- Minutes: April 17, 2017
- Warrants: Accounts Payable and Payroll
- Highway Report
- Signature for Cemetery Deed
- Act 148 Universal Recycling Law requirements: Tom Kennedy
- MKT Grafton Block Party
- FEMA Public Re-Use Grant
- Journey’s End Discussion/Suzanne Welch
- Public Comment
- Other Business
- Date of Next Meeting: Monday, May 15, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Elementary School
- Adjourn
