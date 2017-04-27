 

Grafton Select Board agenda for May 1, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, May 1 at Grafton Elementary School, 58 School St. Below is its agenda.

  1. Adopt Agenda
  2. Minutes: April 17, 2017
  3. Warrants: Accounts Payable and Payroll
  4. Highway Report
  5. Signature for Cemetery Deed
  6. Act 148 Universal Recycling Law requirements: Tom Kennedy
  7. MKT Grafton Block Party
  8. FEMA Public Re-Use Grant
  9. Journey’s End Discussion/Suzanne Welch
  10. Public Comment
  11. Other Business
  12. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, May 15, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Elementary School
  13. Adjourn
