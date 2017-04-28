Chester Select Board meeting for May 3, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Apr 28, 2017 | Comments 0
The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.
- Approval of Minutes from April 14, 2017 Special Select Board Meeting and Minutes from the April 19, 2017 Select Board Meeting
- Citizen Comment
- Old Business
- Report on the Police Department; Chief Cloud
- Outside Consumption Permit: Fullerton Inn
- New Business/Next Agenda
- Executive Session for the purpose of conducting interviews for the position of Planning Commission Member:
7:15 p.m. Greg Bobar
8 p.m. Phil Perlah
Executive Session for the purpose of discussing the Mid-Year Review of the Town Manager
- Adjourn
