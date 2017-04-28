 

Chester Select Board meeting for May 3, 2017

| Apr 28, 2017 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

  1. Approval of Minutes from April 14, 2017 Special Select Board Meeting and Minutes from the April 19, 2017 Select Board Meeting
  2. Citizen Comment
  3. Old Business
  4. Report on the Police Department; Chief Cloud
  5. Outside Consumption Permit: Fullerton Inn
  6. New Business/Next Agenda
  7. Executive Session for the purpose of conducting interviews for the position of Planning Commission Member:
    7:15 p.m. Greg Bobar
    8 p.m. Phil Perlah
    Executive Session for the purpose of discussing the Mid-Year Review of the Town Manager
  8.  Adjourn
Print Friendly

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply