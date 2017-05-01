Arts events: May 4 through May 6, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

May 4: Main Street Arts hosts two artists’ works

Main Street Arts hosts artists Gil Perry of Springfield and Charles Norris-Brown of Bellows Falls for a combined art exhibit, which can be viewed May 1–June 16 at Main Street Arts, 35 Main St. in Saxtons River.

Perry’s work includes landscape oils and graphite fantasy drawings. Norris-Brown’s work includes narrative from his children’s book “Did Tiger Take the Rain?” and studies for his next children’s book about Mount Mansfield.

The opening reception is at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 4. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information visit its website.

May 5 & 7: Windham Orchestra performs

The Windham Orchestra offers audiences its “Delight” program in two concerts.

“Delight” features Dvorak’s Slavonic Rhapsody No. 1, Prokofiev’s Violin Concerto No. 2 with David Horak, and Respighi’s Fountains of Rome.

Concerts are scheduled at 7:30 p.m. Friday, May 5 at Brattleboro Union High School, 131 Fairground Road, Brattleboro and Sunday, May 7, at 3 p.m. at Bellows Falls Union High School, 406 Union High School Road in Westminster.

Ticket prices range from $5 to $50. Visit www.bmcvt.org or call 802-257-4523.

May 5: ‘Disney’s Alice In Wonderland, Jr.’ in Brattleboro

New England Youth Theater presents Disney’s Alice In Wonderland, Jr. May 5–7 and 12–14 at its theater at 100 Flat St. in Brattleboro.

Based on the classic tale by Lewis Carroll, this adaptation of the musical sets the story in a hospital, where a child’s boredom gives way to imagination as the doctors, other patients, and hospital staff all transform into the strange characters of Wonderland.

The show runs Fridays at 7 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets for these performances are $7 for students, $13 for adults, and $12 for seniors.

Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.neyt.org, in person at the NEYT Box Office, or by phone 802-246-6398 from 12 to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

New England Youth Theatre is an accessible theater with accommodations for wheelchairs and Assistive Listening Devices for patrons who are hard of hearing.

May 5: Folk trio Brother Sun performs Bellows Falls

Stone Church Arts presents folk trio Brother Sun at 7:30 p.m., on Friday, May 5 at Immanuel Episcopal Church, 20 Church St. at Bellows Falls.

Greg Greenway, Pat Wictor, and Joe Jencks are Brother Sun. Their harmonies, as much as their lyrics, tell what they are about: warm as a campfire, stirring as a gospel church, rousing as a call to arms. Fusing folk, Americana, blues, pop, jazz, rock, and a cappella singing, Brother Sun is an explosion of musical diversity and harmony, in the finest of male singing traditions.

Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for seniors and children under 12 in advance and $25 at the door. Premium seats, up front and center for those who wish to support local, live music, are also available in advance for $45 each. Advance tickets are available online at www.stonechurcharts.org or by phone at 802-460-0110. They are also on sale at Village Square Booksellers on the Square in Bellows Falls or at the door.

May 6: Celtic Illuminated Letters Made Easy

Join Sadelle Wiltshire, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, to learn to use Celtic knotwork and ornamentation in the age-old art of making Illuminated Letters, much as the ancient monks of Ireland and Scotland did.

While the art of illuminated manuscripts and lettering is much older than the Celts, a bit of this style of knotwork and pattern to large letters using pen, ink, and paint will be used during the lesson. This drawing workshop is presented by Stone Church Center and will take place at Currier Hall, 12 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Tuition is $70. For more information or to register, call 802-460-0110 or visit www.stonechurcharts.org.

May 6: Jamaica hosts ‘Best Little Arts and Craft Show’

Jamaica Village will be enlivened by more than 45-juried arts and craft vendors on Saturday, May 6 for an arts and crafts show.

Located at the historic Town Hall on Route 30, 17 Pikes Falls Road in Jamaica, the artists will display their creations in both indoor and sheltered outdoor spaces from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Food vendors and the Jamaica Community Church will offer lunch and refreshments for sale.

Admission is free. Refreshments are available and children’s activities and crafts are planned as well. Check out the event page on Facebook.

May 6: NECA holds art exhibit, charity auction

The New England Classical Academy’s charity art auction “Springtime in Paris” is Saturday, May 6 at the Claremont Opera House, 58 Opera House Square in Claremont. The event features artwork by students and local artists, a silent and live auction, cash bar with light refreshments and music selections by NECA students and staff. This event benefits the school’s annual fund and art program.

New England Classical Academy is a private classical school for grades pre-K through 12th grade that occupies the former St. Mary’s school in Claremont. Where many schools are seeing a decline in arts programming, NECA offers the arts as a core subject.

Tickets for the Exhibit and Charity Auction are $15 and are on sale at the Claremont Opera House http://claremontoperahouse.com, the Cornish General Store or during school hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. from the NECA Office. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary beverage. Doors open at 4 p.m. and the evening will start with live performances of music and poetry and a silent auction from 4 to 6 p.m. The auction starts at 6 p.m. Doors close at 7:30 p.m. For more information or to see some of the art available for bidding, visit the auction Facebook page.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson