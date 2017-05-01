Housing program offers homeowners repair help

Windham & Windsor Housing Trust’s Home Repair Program is available to help income-eligible homeowners affordably rehab and repair their homes. The Home Repair Program has low-cost loans and provides expert help every step of the way.

The loan officer works with homeowners to tailor a loan that is affordable and allows homeowners to make ends meet. The program’s home repair specialists assist owners take a top to bottom look at their home so they can identify all needed repairs and maintenance. And they provide guidance with developing the work specifications, identifying contractors, and overseeing the work ensuring it’s completed in a timely fashion and in line with homeowners’ expectations.

These 10 improvements are at the top of the home repair program’s list.

Repair Roofs, gutters and downspouts

Replace aging heating systems or water heaters

Install more insulation

Remodel bathrooms and entrances for accessibility and aging in place

Replace knob and tube electrical wiring

Clean and repair chimneys

Mold and moisture remediation

Tripping, slip and fall hazards

Asbestos Remediation

Lead remediation

Windham & Windsor Housing Trust’s Home Repair Program will help homeowners determine the highest priority items for a safe, healthy, and efficient home. For more information call Tara Brown at 802-246-2119 or visit w-wht.org.