Housing program offers homeowners repair help
May 01, 2017
Windham & Windsor Housing Trust’s Home Repair Program is available to help income-eligible homeowners affordably rehab and repair their homes. The Home Repair Program has low-cost loans and provides expert help every step of the way.
The loan officer works with homeowners to tailor a loan that is affordable and allows homeowners to make ends meet. The program’s home repair specialists assist owners take a top to bottom look at their home so they can identify all needed repairs and maintenance. And they provide guidance with developing the work specifications, identifying contractors, and overseeing the work ensuring it’s completed in a timely fashion and in line with homeowners’ expectations.
These 10 improvements are at the top of the home repair program’s list.
- Repair Roofs, gutters and downspouts
- Replace aging heating systems or water heaters
- Install more insulation
- Remodel bathrooms and entrances for accessibility and aging in place
- Replace knob and tube electrical wiring
- Clean and repair chimneys
- Mold and moisture remediation
- Tripping, slip and fall hazards
- Asbestos Remediation
- Lead remediation
Windham & Windsor Housing Trust’s Home Repair Program will help homeowners determine the highest priority items for a safe, healthy, and efficient home. For more information call Tara Brown at 802-246-2119 or visit w-wht.org.
