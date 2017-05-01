Steampunk Society seeks Tweed Ride participants

The Steampunk Society of Vermont, a Springfield-based nonprofit, is raising seed money for the 2017 Springfield Steampunk Festival, to be held on Sept. 23 and 24 at Hartness House Inn.

To that purpose, the group is sponsoring a Fun Run and Tweed Ride on June 3 at 9 a.m. on Toonerville Trail in Springfield.

Registration for both the Fun Run and Tweed Ride is from 8 to 8:45 a.m. Pre-registrants check-in during this time frame as well and pick up their race packets.

Those registering the day of the event must do so with cash only. The Tweed Ride starts at 10:30 a.m. Food vendors are at the trailhead to feed hungry race watchers. A 50/50 raffle will also be conducted.

Proceeds support the Steampunk Festival, the nonprofit’s primary fundraiser. Net proceeds of previous festivals are donated to local groups in the Springfield community.

To learn more about the Fun Run, Tweed Ride, the Steampunk Society of Vermont or the Springfield Steampunk Festival visit it website and follow it on Facebook.