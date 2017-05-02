Four towns OK Green Mountain RED merger; voter turnout low

By Shawn Cunningham

Although turnout numbers were low, voters in Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester today, approved an Act 46 merger of the six districts that comprise their school system into the Green Mountain Unified School District.

The new district will operate Chester-Andover Elementary School, Cavendish Town Elementary and Green Mountain High School with approximately 700 students.

The town-by-town vote was:

Andover — 59 yes, 28 no

Baltimore — 22 yes, 17 no

Cavendish — 104 yes, 73 no and

Chester — 244 yes, 44 no.

The total 591 votes cast represents 14.5 percent of the four towns’ voter checklist of 4,072.

While voting was slow, there were rushes. At mid-morning in Chester, the law office of Dakin & Benelli closed and came to Town Hall to vote. Law firm principal Bill Dakin served as a community member of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union ACT 46 Study Committee that worked on the merger.

At the same time as voting on the merger was held, voters also decided on who would serve on the single school board for the new district. The numbers of representatives is reflective of each town’s population.

Joseph Fromberger was elected to represent Andover; while Cavendish will send Doug McBride, Fred Marin and Bruce Pollard to the board table. Chester voters tapped Alison DesLauriers, Marilyn Mahusky, Jeff Hance, Erin Lamson and Deb Brown to the new board, with one position to be filled by a write-in candidate.

Write-ins in Chester will be tallied on Wednesday.

In the only contested race for the new school board, Kathy Muther prevailed over Wayne Wheelock 26 to 14 in Baltimore.

“I’m very pleased with the outcome,” said DesLauriers, who is not only a study committee member but serves on the current Green Mountain High School board. “It’s a great step forward. It complies with Act 46 and now the new board can get to work on the transition.”

The new board will be responsible for creating the first budget for the new district, which will include finding the fiscal savings that can support the enhanced educational opportunities envisioned by the consolidation law.

TRSU Superintendent Meg Powden said Tuesday night she is pleased with the outcome. “The Act 46 Study Committee worked so hard and so long and this is about what’s best for the students. It’s good building block for the future. ”

The new district will become effective on July 1, 2018, with the new board working on the transition in the interim.