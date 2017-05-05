Andover Select Board agenda for May 8, 2017

| May 05, 2017 | Comments 0

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2017 at Town Offices, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

  1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
  2. Act on Agenda.
  3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from April 24th meeting.
  4. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
  5. Highways / Garage: A. Overweight permit application – Matt Towne Trucking; B. Guardrail replacement estimates.
  6. New Business:A. Gordon Payne;B. Office equipment – Jeanette; C. Building maintenance – Town Hall
  7. Old Business: None
  8. Correspondence: A. Thank you letter from Chester Snowmobile Club; B. Copy of letter to Gov.  Scott from Windham Select Board
  9. Move into Executive Session for the purpose of discussing updates to the Town of Andover’s Personnel Policy
  10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 05/22/2017 at 6:30 p.m.

Print Friendly

Filed Under: Andover Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply