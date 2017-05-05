Andover Select Board agenda for May 8, 2017
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2017 at Town Offices, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
- Call Select Board meeting to order.
- Act on Agenda.
- Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from April 24th meeting.
- Review and Act on Financial Orders.
- Highways / Garage: A. Overweight permit application – Matt Towne Trucking; B. Guardrail replacement estimates.
- New Business:A. Gordon Payne;B. Office equipment – Jeanette; C. Building maintenance – Town Hall
- Old Business: None
- Correspondence: A. Thank you letter from Chester Snowmobile Club; B. Copy of letter to Gov. Scott from Windham Select Board
- Move into Executive Session for the purpose of discussing updates to the Town of Andover’s Personnel Policy
- Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 05/22/2017 at 6:30 p.m.
