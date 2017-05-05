Andover Select Board agenda for May 8, 2017

The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2017 at Town Offices, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

Call Select Board meeting to order. Act on Agenda. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from April 24th meeting. Review and Act on Financial Orders. Highways / Garage: A. Overweight permit application – Matt Towne Trucking; B. Guardrail replacement estimates. New Business:A. Gordon Payne;B. Office equipment – Jeanette; C. Building maintenance – Town Hall Old Business: None Correspondence: A. Thank you letter from Chester Snowmobile Club; B. Copy of letter to Gov. Scott from Windham Select Board Move into Executive Session for the purpose of discussing updates to the Town of Andover’s Personnel Policy Adjourn.

REMINDERS:

Next Select Board Meeting, 05/22/2017 at 6:30 p.m.