Arts events: May 8 through May 17, 2017

May 8: Artist exhibit opens at Great Hall in Springfield

The Great Hall announces a new Spring/Summer installation Four Centripetal Views by Rutland artist William T. Ramage. The work will be on display in the Great Hall at 100 River St. in Springfield from May 8 through Sept. 8.

Four Centripetal Views includes several room-size photos and painting sculptures and is a showcase of Ramage’s mind-bending art. Learn more about the Great Hall at https://www.facebook.com/GreatHallSpringfield.

May 13: Learn to embroider

Stone Church Center welcomes a new art faculty member, Cindy Bowler. Her first class is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13. Join her for Artistic Embroidery with Cindy in Currier Hall, 12 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Bowler teaches a variety of stitches on a variety of media: printed fabric, drawn images, paper, antique linens and more. Create practical items such as tea towels as well as works of art.

Tuition is $45. Basic supplies included in tuition cost. Bring your own and there will be more for sale. For more information or to register, visit their website, www.immanuelretreat.org, or call 802-460-0110.

May 15: Rock Library hosts Poetry Open Mic

The Rockingham Library hosts a Poetry Open Mic at 7 p.m. on Monday, May 15 at 65 Westminster St., Bellows Falls. Sign-up to read original poetry or a favorite poem by a favorite author. All ages are welcome to participate or be a part of the audience to support these performers.

The evening will begin with light refreshments and a reading by Audrey Boerum, founder of the local poetry group, River Voices. Poetry readers are asked to keep their readings to 5 minutes.

This event is free and open to the public. Sign up early to save a spot on the roster. For more information, go to rockinghamlibrary.org, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by the library.

May 13: John Davidson performs

Actor, musician and TV host John Davidson presents his one-man show at 7:30 p.m., on Saturday, May 13 at the Claremont Opera House, 58 Opera House Square in Claremont, N.H.

Davidson loves singing and storytelling in a small, intimate setting. He plays folk music tunes, some pop classics, and delights the audience with his storytelling and self-deprecating humor.

Tickets are $20 including handling and can be purchased at www.claremontoperahouse.org or by calling the ticket office at 603-542-4433.

May 14: Acoustic duos perform Mother’s Day concert

On Sunday, May 14, two of Vermont’s acoustic duos take the stage at the Jamaica Town Hall for a Sunday afternoon concert.

The bands, Shady Rill and Acousticrush, perform old-time traditional music and new original folk tunes. The show starts at 4:30 p.m. Refreshments provided. Tickets are $10 at the door.

Shady Rill features musicians Tom MacKenzie and Patti Casey playing everything from French Canadian dance tunes, to Tin Pan Alley, to old time country and to their own originals.

Acousticrush features musicians Ben Campbell and Laura Molinelli on acoustic guitars and mandolins.

This is a show for all ages. Doors for the 4:30 p.m. concert open at 4 p.m. Jamaica Community Church and D&Ks Grocery provide refreshments. The Jamaica Town Hall is located on Main Street (3735 Route 30) in Jamaica and is handicap accessible.

May 17: Theatre Adventure presents ‘Princess and the Goblin’

New England Youth Theater’s Theatre Adventure presents The Princess And The Goblin at 10:30 a.m. May 17–19 at the West Village Meeting House at 29 South St. in West Brattleboro. A sensory-friendly performance* will be presented on Wednesday, May 17.

Theatre Adventure actors, both with and without disabilities, create theater that turns traditional roles upside-down, presenting a fresh take on familiar stories, and challenging audiences to open their thinking about differences.

Tickets are $10 each; discounted group ticket sales are available upon request. Purchase tickets in advance at www.neyt.org, in person at the NEYT Box Office, or by phone 802-246-6398 from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The West Village Meeting House is an accessible venue, with accommodations for wheelchairs, and all performances will be ASL interpreted.

* Sensory-friendly performance is geared toward those with autism or other sensory disabilities. Among other performance alterations, the group adjusts loud or jarring sounds and lights by limiting flashing or bringing down the brightness.

