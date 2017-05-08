Bacon smokey ribs are perfect for the summer table

By Jim Bailey

If you enjoy the taste of smokey bacon with your ribs, this is the recipe for you … and whoever you want to share it with. Creating a dry rub and preparing your own bacon-barbecue sauce is the only way to go for me. But if desired, simply buy your favorite, prepared barbecue sauce. Either way, fire up that grill and let’s eat!

1/2 cup dry rub (recipe below)

1 cup bacon-barbecue sauce (recipe below)

2 pounds baby back ribs *

Nonstick cooking spray

Make the dry rub by mixing in a small bowl:

1/4 cup brown sugar

1 tablespoon chili powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon each dry mustard, garlic powder, onion powder, salt and black pepper. Set aside.

Make the bacon-barbecue sauce by combining in a food processor or blender:

1/2 small onion, roughly chopped

3 slices cooked and crumbled bacon

1/2 cup each apple cider vinegar, apple juice, ketchup and brown sugar

3 tablespoons each molasses and Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce and 1 teaspoon minced garlic in oil.

Puree until as smooth as possible. Transfer to a bowl and set aside.

Sprinkle dry rub over all ribs on both sides, followed by a good dousing of nonstick cooking spray. You will only need about 1/2 cup total dry rub so keep the remainder for your next feast. Set aside the ribs for 30 minutes.

Preheat outdoor grill to medium heat. Place the ribs over indirect heat, close lid and cook for 30 minutes, turning once. Lift lid and start slathering on prepared barbecue sauce, cooking an additional 30 minutes with the lid closed again while continually adding more sauce. You may need longer to thoroughly cook.

Remove and serve as is or cut into individual “bones” before serving.

* Have butcher remove silver skin from the back side of the ribs if it hasn’t already been removed. If they will not do that for you, simply loosen a corner with a pointed knife, grab the skin with paper towel or cloth and pull. It should come off intact.