Community events: May 13 through May 30, 2017

May 13: Cavendish hosts spring bird walk

On Saturday, May 13 at 8 a.m. the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association hosts a spring bird walk. Attendees should meet at the corner of Twenty Mile Stream Road and Chapman Road in Proctorsville.

Ken Cox, a retired fisheries biologist, will lead this year’s walk. Cox is an expert birder and a member of the Vermont Bird Records Committee.

Wear sturdy hiking shoes and be prepared to walk in woods and meadows. Anyone may attend, no reservation is required, and the event is free of charge.

This is the latest in the Cavendish Community and Conservation Association’s Walk and Talk Series of events. The series is designed to present topics of general ecological interest to the public in the Cavendish area. For more information contact Robin Timko at 802-226-7736.

May 13: Butternut Ridge Trail work day in Chester

Join the Chester Conservation Committee for a morning of trail work from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 13 as members continue to develop the new Butternut Ridge Trail. You can work some, learn about the trail and forest, or simply come out and meet new people and spend an enjoyable morning in the woods.

The CCC will assemble where the VAST trail crosses Reservoir Road. The trail work will include tread work, pruning and vegetation removal along the flagged trail corridor.

Bring a pair of loppers or pruners if you have them. Dress appropriately in proper work shoes/hiking boots and work gloves. Bring water and snacks. Come late or leave early, all are encouraged to help for as much time as you can.

Directions to the meeting/parking area: Follow Route 11 West out of Chester. Turn right onto Balch Road. Proceed approximately 1 mile on Balch/Reservoir Road until you see cars parked along the road near the VAST trail sign. Park on the shoulder and follow the trail on the right-hand side into the woods. CCC members will be working down this trail. Look for signs and people.

May 13 : Grace Cottage hosts 8th annual spring 5K

Enjoy a morning of healthy fun in the great outdoors at the 8th Annual Grace Cottage Hospital Spring into Health 5K on Saturday, May 13, Mother’s Day Weekend.

The family-friendly event starts at 8:30 a.m. on the Townshend Common. The race will be timed for competitors, but is open to all, whether you run, walk, roll or stroll. The course is 3.1 miles of mainly flat, paved road along Grafton Road (Route 35).

After the race, there will be awards and raffles. There is also a free Fun Run for kids ages 8 and under on the Common at 9:15 a.m. The event held rain or shine, wraps up around 10:30 a.m.

Register online for an early bird rate of $12/adults, $5/kids at www.gracecottage.org/events or by calling 802-365-9109. Online registration closes at noon on Wednesday, May 10. The first 100 to register will receive a free performance t-shirt. You can register at the race for $20/adults, $10/kids, but no guarantees on getting a t-shirt.

May 13: Help prep Long Trail for hiking season

On Saturday, May 13 at 8:30 a.m. meet at the Peru park-and-ride to carpool for the annual spring trail workday on the Long Trail section from Griffith Lake south to Mad Tom Notch. The group will hike 2.5 miles to Griffith Lake, then clear water bars and blow-down, and clipping to Mad Tom Notch.

Total hiking distance is 7 miles with trail work on 4.5 miles. Bring extra layers, rain jacket, bug dope, lunch and snacks, and fluids. Bring tools if you have them. Pruning saws and clippers will be available. The hike is moderately difficult.

For more details and to reserve a spot, contact Dave Ratti, trails and shelters chair at 802-366-0698 or dbrspruce@gmail.com.

May 13: Londonderry hosts electronics collection day

The town of Londonderry holds an Electronics Collection Event 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at Flood Brook School, 91 Route 11, Londonderry.

The collection is free to residents and charities, but businesses must call ahead to make arrangements. The town will collect computers monitors, televisions, copiers, microwaves, FAX machines, typewriters, VCRs and anything else with a cord.

For information call 824-3306, email londonrecycle@vermontel.net or visit www.londonderryvt.org.

May 13: Rock Library friends hosts plant sale

On Saturday, May 13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., stop by the Friends of the Rockingham Library Annual Plant Sale at 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls to purchase plants at great prices. Held on the day before Mother’s Day, it’s an opportunity to bring something special home to Mom. Perennials, annuals, bulbs, shrubs and ornamental grasses will be available. Organic herbs and vegetables will also be ready for pick up and planting.

Expert gardeners will be on hand to answer any questions. Flat Iron Exchange provides coffee. Other refreshments will be available. Bring your kids for the free craft activities. Buy a chance to win one of many garden-themed raffle prizes. Make a bid on a garden-themed silent auction item.

There is still time to donate some plants for the sale. If interested, place plants in pots or plastic bags and label them to the best of your ability including name and light preference if known. Drop them off at the library Monday, May 8 through Thursday, May 11 during library hours. The Friends is also looking for volunteers to help before and after the event and for donations of empty pots.

For more information, call them at 802-463.4270, visit rockinghamlibrary.org or stop by.

May 13 & 20: Local hazardous waste to be collected

The Southern Windsor/Windham Counties Solid Waste Management District is sponsoring two free events for the collection and safe disposal of household hazardous wastes on Saturday, May 13 and Saturday, May 20.

Only residents and small businesses from Andover, Athens, Baltimore, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Ludlow, Plymouth, Reading, Rockingham, Springfield, Weathersfield, West Windsor and Windsor may participate.

Businesses must pre-register and will be charged for disposal costs. The collections will be held at the Springfield Transfer Station. 135 Fairground Road from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on May 13 and at the Ludlow Transfer Station, Route 100 South, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on May 20.

Bring in a mercury fever thermometer and receive a new digital fever thermometer. For more information, call 802-674-9235 or visit www.vtsolidwastedistrict.org for a list of what to bring.

May 13: Vermont to auction surplus vehicles, equipment

The Department of Buildings and General Services will be auctioning a large assortment of state vehicles and equipment to the general public beginning at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13. The auction will be held at the Agency of Transportation Central Garage, 1756 them Route 302, in Berlin.

This is an absolute auction with no reserves. All vehicles will be sold to the highest bidder rain or shine. State officials are hopeful that a portion of the equipment and vehicles being offered finds their way back into service in Vermont communities.

A major collection of state vehicles and equipment, including dump trucks, plow trucks, pick‐up trucks, police cruisers, fleet passenger vehicles, cargo vans, box trucks, boats, four wheelers, snowmobiles, kayaks, mowers, tools, tires, generators, miscellaneous parts and more will be auctioned off to the highest bidder.

In addition to the auction, there will be a booth set up for surplus airport sharps. These include a selection of hand tools, hunting knives, pocket knives, pocket tools, and corkscrews.

Auction registration and vehicle previews will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, May 12, and again on Auction Day, May 13 from 8 a.m. until finished.

For more information and pictures of surplus equipment that will be offered at this auction go to the Auctions International website at www.auctionsinternational.com/liveauctions. Lot numbers and corresponding pictures will be posted Monday, May 8.

May 13: Springfield hosts spring Farmers Market

he Springfield Farmers Market will be holding a spring market at The United Methodist Church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 13 at 10 Valley St. in Springfield.

Vendors offer fresh maple syrup, honey, eggs, chickens, grass fed beef, pork products, and baked goods. Also available will be specialty items and catered foods. There will be a large assortment of handcrafted items.

Check the website at springfieldvtfarmersmarket.com, email springfieldfarmersmarketinc@gmail.com or call 802-885-4096 for more information, check them out on Facebook. Vendor inquiries are welcome.

May 13: Restorative yoga class in Weston

The Wilder Memorial Library offers a yoga class at the Weston Playhouse in the main floor living room space. Relax in a peaceful setting as you listen to the soothing sounds of the waterfall.

The class will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 13 at the Playhouse, on the Green in Weston. It is free and accessible for all.

Pat Meredith from the Heart of the Village Yoga Studio in Manchester will lead the class.

Gentle, restorative yoga is for everyone, including those with low flexibility. Poses are taught on the floor so there is very little standing and bending and no pressure on the knees, wrists and other joints. Blankets and pillows are used to help ease you into each posture.

Bring a yoga mat, blanket, and two pillows. If you do not have a yoga mat one will be provided for you. For more information email director@wildermemoriallibrary.org.

May 13: FOLA screens ‘Inside Out’

riends of Ludlow Auditorium May movie will be the animated comedy-drama,Inside Out at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium at 37 S. Depot St in Ludlow.

Inside Out is a PG-rated 3D computer-animated film is set in the mind of a young girl named Riley Andersen (Kaitlyn Dias), where five personified emotions try to lead her through life as her parents move from Minnesota to San Francisco, and she has to adjust to her new surroundings.

The public is invited and the screening is free; donations are appreciated. Berkshire Bank provides popcorn and FOLA provides water. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit its website at www.fola.us.

May 16: Windham Co. Master Gardeners present gardening series

he Windham County Extension Master Gardeners are back at the Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections with an interesting line-up of gardening topics for the month of May.

On Tuesday, May 16 at 2 p.m., Cheryl Wilfong talks about Woodland Gardens.

talks about Woodland Gardens. Somara Zwick at The Meeting Place at 2 p.m. on May 23 to discuss Garden Tools and how to care for them throughout the season. She encourages you to bring along your favorite garden tool.

at The Meeting Place at 2 p.m. on May 23 to discuss Garden Tools and how to care for them throughout the season. She encourages you to bring along your favorite garden tool. Bob Little Tree Butler returns on May 30 at 10 a.m. to talk about the benefits of landscaping with native plants. Native plants, once established, seldom need watering, mulching or protection from frost.

There is no charge to attend, but space is limited; call 802-824-4343 to register. Attend specific sessions or all of them. The Meeting Place at Neighborhood Connections is located 5700 Mountain Marketplace in Londonderry, next to the Post Office.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson