College News

was recently selected to present at the annual Castleton Scholars Celebration: A Showcase of Original Student Work. The event gives Castleton University of Vermont the opportunity to showcase the rich variety of students’ scholarly and creative endeavors at Castleton across academic departments and programs. This year’s event features work from 56 students, representing 16 programs.

Kathleen Haseltine of Chester was recently awarded Castleton University’s SGA Outstanding Graduate Award for the 2016-2017 academic year. This award is given annually to the new student who has contributed time, dedication and enthusiasm to the graduating class as well as to the Castleton University community.