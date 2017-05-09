Nine area businesses recognized for alcohol sales compliance

©2017 – Telegraph Publishing LLC

Retailers throughout Windsor County were recently recognized for passing alcohol compliance checks that help keep alcohol away from minors.

Amy McMullen of Windsor Area Community Partnership and Courtney Hillhouse of Windsor County Prevention Partners presented Retailer Recognition certificates to the following retailers:

Ascutney Market of Ascutney

of Ascutney Cheese Board of Windsor

of Windsor Cumberland Farms of Windsor



of Windsor Lisai’s Chester Market of Chester



of Chester Meditrina Wine & Cheese of Chester

of Chester Price Chopper of Windsor

of Windsor Rite Aid of Windsor



of Windsor Route 106 North Market & Deli of North Springfield and

of North Springfield and Sandri Sunoco of Chester



McMullen says, “Brain science tells us how harmful alcohol can be to adolescent brain development. The older a person is before the first encounter with alcohol, the better chance the person has for healthy development. … Recognizing retailers for passing compliance checks is one of many ways to promote a healthy, pro-youth community.”

Parents can help prevent alcohol and other drug use with the following strategies:

Limit Access: If alcohol is in the home, keep track of it.

Network and Check In: Get to know the parents of your teen’s friends.

Enforce Rules: Be clear with expectations and be consistent.

Be Up and Be Ready: Wait up, or set the alarm for curfew time.

Be a Good Example: Teens learn about alcohol use from family behaviors.

With proms, graduations and summer months approaching, now is a great time to learn more about these strategies and how to take action with ParentUp at http://parentupvt.org/ or https://www.facebook.com/windsorcountypreventionpartners/.

Windsor County Prevention Partners is a collaboration of prevention coalitions and law enforcement working toward reducing underage drinking, binge drinking, and prescription drug abuse in Windsor County.