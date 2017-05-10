Thieves make off with guns, cash in Rockingham burglary

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Burglars made off with tens of thousands of dollars in cash, merchandise and guns in two break-ins in Rockingham last Thursday night in adjacent buildings.

Vermont State Police continue to investigate the May 4 burglary at the Shell station at 705 Rockingham Road in Rockingham. In addition to the Shell gas station, a firearms dealer on the property was also burglarized and an ATM was robbed.

Police say that 20 firearms – a mix of long guns and handguns – plus a substantial amount of cash, were stolen from the firearms dealership owned by Ronald S. Falzo of Bellows Falls.

Police say the firearms were well-documented and are traceable. The total loss for the gun dealership is estimated to be between $15,000 and $16,000.

The ATM in the gas station was also robbed of several thousand dollars while the Shell station itself sustained a loss of more than $1,000 in stolen cash and property and damaged property. The Vermont Secretary of State’s office lists Falzo as the owner of the gas station as well.

Troopers continue to investigate this burglary and ask anyone with information about it to contact investigators at the Westminster Barracks at 802 722-4600.

See video below. To full screen, click arrow, then click box on the far right bottom of the video.