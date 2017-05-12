Chester Select Board agenda for May 17, 2017

The Chester Select Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Approval of Minutes from May 3, 2017 Selectboard Meeting and May 3, 2017 Executive Sessions

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Solid Waste Update; Tom Kennedy

5. Information Booth; Steven Davis

6. Sign Verizon Lease

7. EMS Building Process; Step One; Claudio Veliz

8. Cemetery Survey; Deb Daniels

9. New Business/Next Agenda

10. Executive Session to Discuss Mid-Year Review of the Town Manager

11. Executive Session Discuss Planning Commission Appointments

12. Adjourn