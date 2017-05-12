UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of May 15, 2017.

Monday thru Thursday:

Truck traffic continues on Golden Hill Road as the contractor preps the staging area at the end of the road. Traffic control will be present.

Thursday & Friday:

Work at the bottom of Golden Hill Road will cause continued traffic control on Golden Hill Road as light truck traffic remains.

Note the posted speed limit within the construction zone will be reduced to 55 mph and will be strictly enforced.

Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rockingham-Bridges-595422213984445/