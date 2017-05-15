Arts events: May 18 through May 20, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

May 18: Speckers fiddle at Jamaica Town Hall

On Sunday, May 18, the Speckers take the stage at the historic Jamaica Town Hall for an evening of traditional fiddle music. The show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 at the door.

The Speckers are known for lively performances. Doors for the concert open at 6:45 p.m. Band CDs will be available for cash purchase. The Jamaica Town Hall is located on 3735 Route 30 in Jamaica. Roadside parking available. Handicap accessible. Presented by the Jamaica Community Arts Council.

For more information visit thespeckers.com.

May 20: Brattleboro choir offers ‘Sanctuary’

The Brattleboro Concert Choir presents four works in May.

Sanctuary will be performed at the Centre Congregational Church, 193 Main St., in Brattleboro on Saturday, May 20, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 at 4 p.m.

A string orchestra and special guest organist Karen Guthrie joins the Concert Choir, led by music director Susan Dedell. Performed works will include John Tavener’s Atma Mass and Ola Gjeilo’s Sunrise Mass, Paul Dedell’s Sanctuary and a work by Will Todd, The Call of Wisdom.

Admission is $15: Students $10. The program will benefit Vermont Migrant Justice. For more information, visit the Brattleboro Music Center’s website at bmcvt.org or call 802-257-4523.

May 20: Vermont Glass Guild exhibits at SVAC

The Vermont Glass Guild opens the season of exhibitions in the Elizabeth de C. Wilson Museum and Galleries at the Southern Vermont Arts Center, 930 SVAC Drive in Manchester. The show opens on May 20 with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Wilson Galleries. The reception is open to the public and admission is free.

The Glass Guild brings together the work of 25 Vermont glass artists, each offering their unique understanding and use of glass. All the pieces exhibited are for sale along with additional items in the gift shop. As part of Art Manchester, the Vermont Glass Guild will occupy 483 Depot St. with their pop-up shop, which will run through the summer.

The show runs through July 2. SVAC hours are Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday noon to 5 p.m. Open to the public. Admission is free.

May 20: Broadway musical ‘Cats’ at Ludlow Auditorium

Friends of Ludlow Auditorium will present its second streamed Broadway musical Cats on Saturday, May 20 at 7 p.m. in the Ludlow Town Hall Auditorium, 37 S. Depot St. in Ludlow.

Cats is a musical composed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot, and produced by Cameron Mackintosh. The musical tells the story of a tribe of cats called the Jellicles and the night they make what is known as “the Jellicle choice” and decide which cat will ascend to the Heaviside Layer and come back to a new life.

The screening is free and open to everyone; donations are appreciated. For information, call 802-228-7239 or visit the FOLA website at www.fola.us.

