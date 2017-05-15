Drug task force arrests 16 in Springfield area sweep

Sixteen area residents, including two from Chester, were arrested last week and two more are being sought by police in a drug sweep by the Vermont Drug Task Force. According to a Vermont State Police press release today, the arrests came after several months of investigation into the sale of heroin and cocaine in the Springfield area.

On Monday, May 8, the task force executed a search warrant at 33 Union St. in Springfield. The warrant was issued after detectives had allegedly made several purchases of heroin from the owner of the house, Danielle Garceau, 37. Garceau was arrested on three counts of selling heroin, three counts of selling/dispensing heroin on school grounds and two counts of violation of conditions of release.

She was held on $2,000 bail and arraigned last Tuesday, May 9. Police say the search of the residence turned up an undisclosed quantity of cocaine and drug paraphernalia. Police also noted a number of health violations that were reported to state and local fire inspectors, who called the house uninhabitable. In addition to Garceau, 15 others were arrested and charged on various counts. Glenna O’Connell, 36, of Chester was charged with two counts each for the heroin and the sale of cocaine. She is being held at Southern State Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail.

Most were released on citations to appear in court at later dates. They are:

Amanda Poller, 24, of Springfield, sale of heroin, 1 count;

Tevon Grey, 27, of Springfield, sale of heroin, 2 counts;

Brittian Stocker, 24, of Chester, sale of heroin, 1 count, selling/dispensing narcotics on school grounds, 1 count;

Aaron Montgomery,27, of Springfield, sale of heroin, 2 counts, selling/dispensing narcotics on school grounds, 1 count;

Debra Peltier, 39, of Springfield, sale of heroin, 1 count;

Jennifer Aldrich, 29, of Springfield, sale of heroin, 1 count;

Michael Dube, 35, of Springfield, sale of heroin, 1 count;

Cody Greenslit, 28, of Springfield, sale of heroin, 1 count;

Marcellus Knight, 23 of Springfield, sale of heroin, 1 count;

Donald Downing, 22 of Lebanon N.H., sale of heroin, 2 counts;

Robert Newton, 47, of Springfield, sale of heroin, 2 counts; and

Thomas Daniels, 44 of Springfield, sale of heroin, 2 counts.

Two of those charged are already in jail in Vermont. They are: Tammy O’Brien, 41, of Springfield, sale of heroin, 3 counts and Kyle Darrell, 25 of Springfield, sale of heroin, 1 count.

Two others who are no longer in the area are being sought on arrest warrants. They are: Tara Stone, 29, sale of heroin, 1 count and Mitchell Beauchamp, 28, sale of heroin, 3 counts.

This investigation is continuing and anyone with information regarding drug sales in the Springfield area is encouraged to contact the Springfield Police Department at 885-2113 or the Vermont State Police in Westminster at 802-722-4600.

The Vermont Drug Task Force was assisted by the Springfield Police Department, the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks, the Chester Police Department and the Department of Homeland Security. Defendants were processed at the Springfield Police Department and Chester Police Department.

A community forum will be scheduled for a later date by the Vermont State Police and the Springfield Police Department. The forum will be open to the public and will cover opiate-related topics such as treatment, prevention, education and law enforcement’s response to the issue. An updated press release will be issued with the date, time and location once the details are finalized.