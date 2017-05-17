To the editor: Neighborhood Connections thanks you

Neighborhood Connections, based in Londonderry, would like to thank the towns of: Andover, Jamaica, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston and Windhall for their pledge of support at the recent March Town Meetings. Your generous backing helps us do our important work – particularly since we do not receive any federal or state funds.

Neighborhood Connections provides “well-being” support for all people in our mountain communities – particularly those who are most vulnerable. Regardless of anyone’s financial situation, we connect them to resources and foster collaborative connections between local non-profits in an effort to actualize effective solutions.

Your support allows us to keep the doors open and hope alive in the service of our communities. Thank you.

Gloria Dawson

Interim Executive Director

Neighborhood Connections