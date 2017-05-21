Reward offered in Rockingham Shell burglary

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Authorities are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of burglars who hit the Rockingham Shell station more than two weeks ago.

In a press release, the Vermont State Police announced that the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continue to investigate the May 4, 2017 burglary in which cash and approximately $15,000 to $16,000 in handguns, long guns and ammunition from the Shell station and a firearms dealership located at 705 Rockingham Rd. in Rockingham.

According to the press release the VSP and ATF are offering a $5000.00 reward. The station was the site of an attempted burglary on April 16. At that time, an employee preparing to open for the day surprised two burglars who were smashing out the front door glass. Those burglars fled

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Vermont State Police Westminster Barracks at 802 722-4600. Information can also be provided online at www.vtips.info or by texting “CRIMES” (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS.