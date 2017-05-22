Arts events: May 26 through May 28, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

May 26 & 27: Youth theater presents new play

New England Youth Theater’s Town Schools Theater presents How The New York City Theatre Company Left New York at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 26, and at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at New England Youth Theatre, 100 Flat St. in Brattleboro.

Town Schools Theatre is a partnership between NEYT and the Academy, Green Street and Oak Grove Schools, in which students attend a free after-school program to learn theater skills, rehearse and perform an original play. The program is for students in grades 4 to 6 and insures that all students in the public elementary schools can have equal arts opportunities.

Tickets are $8, purchase in advance at www.neyt.org, in person at the NEYT Box Office, or by phone 802-246-6398 from noon to 5 p.m. on Wednesdays. New England Youth Theatre is an accessible theater, with accommodations for wheelchairs, and Assistive Listening Devices for patrons who are hard of hearing.

May 27: Main Street Arts auditions for ‘Spitfire Grill’

Main Street Arts is holding auditions for all male roles for The Spitfire Grill from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 at the MSA at 37 Main St. in Saxtons River. The show will feature Broadway star Cass Morgan.

The plot is about Percy Talbot just released from a five-year prison sentence for manslaughter. Trying for a fresh start, she travels to the small town of Gilead, Wisc. She finds a job at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill — the only eatery in this struggling town.

No preparation required. See Main Street Arts’ website for details at mainstreetarts.org.

May 28: Mt. Holly Library welcomes Hicks and Goulbourn

Enjoy a special musical concert by UK duo Hicks and Goulburn at the Mount Holly Library at 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 28 for 26 Maple Hill Road, Belmont.

The duo plays folk, ragtime, jazz, classical, and original material. Learn more about the band at www.hicksandgoulbourn.com.

This concert is free and open to the public. Donations welcomed for the band. Email mthollylibrary@gmail.com for more details.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson