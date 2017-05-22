Community events: May 25 through Aug. 3, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

May 25: Herbalist to discuss medicinals

Medicinal plants, including what many consider weeds, have been used since ancient times to either cure or lessen symptoms from illness. Lini Mazumdar, a certified herbalist and owner of Lotus Moon Medicinals at Anjali Farm, will be in Londonderry at 11:15 a.m. on Thursday, May 25 to discuss various medicinal herbs, which you may want to include in your garden and how they can be prepared to treat various medical conditions.

Held at Neighborhood Connections at 5700 Route 100 in Londonderry, the lecture is offered at no charge, but space is limited. Call 802-824-4343 to reserve a seat.

May 26: John Felts offers family-friendly comedy

Comedian John Felts is at the Grounded4Life coffeehouse at 7 p.m. on Friday, May 26. Felts’ humor is clean fun, delivering humor on topics such as dating, marriage, parenting, American culture, and struggling to do the right thing.

This free event will be held at Grounded4Life, a coffeehouse in the lower level of the Chester Baptist Church across on the Green at 162 Main St., Chester. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with food, coffee, and conversation.

Check out the Grounded4Life Facebook page and contact them through the grounded4lifevt.org website with questions.

May 26: Community Cares Network holds spring fund raiser

Community Cares Network of Chester/Andover Inc. hosts a Spring Spaghetti Dinner Fund Raiser at the Andover Town Hall at 953 Weston-Andover Road in Andover.

Dinner is served 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 26. Donations will be collected at the door. Town Hall is handicap accessible.

CCN is a non-profit organization to help the Senior Citizens of their two communities in their homes longer safely. Email for more info: ccnet64@hotmail.com.

May 27: Two hikes up Bromley with the Green Mountain Club

On Saturday, May 27 meet at 9 a.m. at the Route 11/30 Long Trail/Appalachian Trail parking lot for a hike up to Bromley Mountain’s summit and down to the Bromley Ski Area Base lodge. Bring your own lunch and eat at the summit. Dress for the weather; bring an extra layer, lunch, snacks and fluids. This is a moderate hike. Reserve a spot by calling Katie Brooks at 516-978-4016 or email her at ktktadams@comcast.net.

Then, at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29, meet at the Route 11/30 Long Trail/Appalachian Trail parking lot for a moderate hike to the summit of Bromley Mountain and back. Pack an extra layer, lunch, snacks and fluids. Call Marge Fish at 802-384-3654 or email marge.fish@gmail.com to reserve a spot.

May 27: Author Marie Force to sign books

The Vermont Country Store welcomes bestselling author Marie Force, to kick off her latest release, Every Little Thing. Force will sign copies of her novels and meets with readers from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 at The Vermont Country Store at 657 Main St. in Weston, and from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 28 1292 Rockingham Road in Rockingham.

Every Little Thing is the first book in the “Butler, Vermont” series of novels, a continuation of the popular “Green Mountain” series, which was inspired by the Vermont Country Store and its owners, the Orton family.

May 31: Thrifty Attic hosts jewelry sale

Thrifty Attic is having a Jewelry Sale from 8 a.m. until noon on Wednesday, May 31 at the shop at 2051 Main St. in Londonderry. Generous Thrifty Attic donors include jewelry among their donations and the shop stores up the best pieces for this sale. Proceeds from all Thrifty Attic sales go back into the community. For more information, call 802-824-6453.

May 31: 24th annual National Senior Health and Fitness Day

May is Older Americans Month and to celebrate as part of its ongoing commitment to Senior Wellness, Cedar Hill Continuing Care Community hosts an event for the 24th annual National Senior Health & Fitness Day, the nation’s largest health promotion event for older adults. This year’s theme is “With Movement … There’s Improvement.”

On May 31, they are holding a Senior Fitness Festival featuring lawn games, healthy snacks, and spa activities for Cedar Hill residents. From 2 to 4 p.m., the festival is geared toward residents, but is open to anyone wanting to join in.

Cedar Hill is located at 49 Cedar Hill Drive in Windsor. For more information about National Senior Health & Fitness Day, visit fitnessday.com or cedarhillccc.com.

May 31: Peace Corps volunteer speaks on Cambodian service

On Wednesday, May 31, 6 p.m. at Whiting Library, Michael Wanigasekera will speak about his two years of service as a U.S. Peace Corps volunteer in a small village in Cambodia. The program is free and the public is invited to the library at 117 Main St. in Chester.

Wanigasekera taught English, organized the building of a basketball court, developed a school library, taught his students to play basketball and got them into games with teams from other villages in the area. He created a filter system for clean water for the village.

He took his students on a bus trip to Phnom Penh, the first time many of them had traveled by bus outside the village. He financed each of these projects with private donations that raised in the United States.

Wanigasekera now serves as an AmeriCorps VISTA volunteer in Springfield.

June 3: Springfield Farmers Market opens

The Springfield Farmers Market opens for the 2017 season Saturday, June 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on a grassy area between the Robert S. Jones building and Nortrax on lower Clinton Street in Springfield, near the trailhead of the Toonerville Trail. The Springfield Farmers Market will be at this location each Saturday except for Alumni Day, Saturday, June 17.

The market will also go to the downtown area for Market Madness and to Riverside Middle School for the Vermont Apple Festival.

Vendors offer a range of local farm fresh products including meats, poultry, maple syrup, produce, honey, baked goods, specialty pickles and preserves. Other offerings will be perennials, garden art, and handcrafted items.

For more information visit springfieldvtfarmersmarket.com.

June 1–Aug. 3: ‘Hot Topic’ lectures on environmental issues

Throughout the summer, Vermont Law School faculty, distinguished scholars, media fellows and others will deliver one-hour “Hot Topics” lectures on a variety of current issues in environmental law and policy. Free and open to the public, the lectures will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays, June 1 to Aug. 3, in Oakes Hall, Room 012, 164 Chelsea St., South Royalton.

2017 Hot Topics are:

Thursday, June 1:“Moving Beyond the Presidential Turkey Pardon” with Pamela Vesilind JD’08, Vesilind Law Firm

Tuesday, June 6: “Anthropocene Environmental Law” with Jim Chen, Michigan State University

Thursday, June 8: “Human Rights and the Environment in the EU: The Evolution of a Right to Environmental Protection” with Yvonne Scannell, Arthur Cox

Wednesday, June 14: “An Ocean Life: Reflections on a Lifetime of Advocacy, Adventure, Education and Science for the Protection our Blue Planet” with Jean-Michel Cousteau, Ocean Futures Society; a screening of the film “Sonic Sea” will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 13

Thursday, June 15: “Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My. The Captive Wildlife Crisis in Our Backyard” with Don Baur, Perkins-Coie and Heather Rally, PETA Foundation

Tuesday, June 20: “Climate Change and Environmental Justice: Competing Considerations for Biogas Production” with Michelle Nowlin, Duke Environmental Law and Policy Clinic

Thursday, June 22: “A Model Zoning Code Advancing Energy and Environment: The Hartford Example” with Sara Bronin, University of Connecticut School of Law

Tuesday, June 27: “Solving Energy Disputes in the WTO: Is It the Right Forum? A Critical Assessment” with Anna Marhold, Tilburg Law School

Thursday, June 29: “Environmental Enforcement in the Trump Era” with Renee Schoof, Bloomberg BNA

Tuesday, July 11: “Trump and the Paris Agreement: The Inside Story” with David Wirth, Boston College Law School

Thursday, July 13: “California’s Sacramento Delta: Time for Decision” with Tony Rossmann, Rossmann and Moore, LLP

Tuesday, July 18: “Fighting Fake News: The Battle Against Climate Misinformation in the Media” with Lisa Hymas, Grist

Thursday, July 20: “Insider Environmental Law” with Jonathan Rosenbloom, Drake University Law School, and Keith Hirokawa, Albany Law School

Tuesday, July 25: “Development of Chinese Environmental Law: Progress, Problems and Prospect” with Qin Tianbao, Wuhan University School of Law

Thursday, July 27: “A Case of Whiplash: Litigating the Clean Power Plan and Other Cases During a Change in Presidential Administrations” with Mike Myers, Chief, Affirmative Litigation Section, Environmental Protection Bureau, New York State Attorney General

Tuesday, Aug. 1: “The International Rights of Nature Tribunal: Why It Matters” with Cormac Cullinan, Cullinan and Associates

Thursday, Aug. 3: “The Killing of the Middle East’s Environment” with Peter Schwartzstein, freelance journalist

Vermont Bar Association continuing legal education credit is available. For more information about the Hot Topics series, visit vermontlaw.edu/summer, call Courtney Collins at 802-831-1371, or email ccollins@vermontlaw.edu.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson