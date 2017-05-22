13 inducted into Flamstead National Honor Society

The Flamstead Chapter of National Honor Society inducted 13 new members in a program held at Green Mountain Union High School in Chester on Wednesday, May 3.

The ceremony included speeches by NHS advisor Ally Oswald and officers Kassidy Cummings, Skylar White, Riley Karl, Mikayla Call and guidance director Pam O’Neil.

Students inducted are:

Mackenzie Anderson,

Shiloh Yake,

Evan Church,

Keegan Ewald,

Rachel Guerra,

Grace Johnson,

Paige Karl,

Allison Kenney,

Anne Lamson,

Simone Martorano,

Reilly Merrill,

Chelsea Rose and

and Cassandra Spaulding.

Current NHS members are Rose Jackson, Sara Ripley, Kimball Schultz, Hanna Veysey, Mack Walton, Tuckerman Wunderle, Josh Bodin, Isabelle Cameron, Lydia Churchill, Skylar Dailey, Noelle Gignoux, Madeline Harper, Ben Haseltine, Sierra Kehoe, Chrystal Longe, Brianna Luman, Clara Martorano, Eliza Rounds, Lexi White and Sadie Wood.

This year NHS members have served as guides for the fall open house at Green Mountain and will be leaders for the 6th grade parent night and Move Up Day for incoming 7th graders this spring. Members also helped with a community coat drive in November and have volunteered at the elementary schools in the area. NHS members participate the arts and athletics at GMUHS and volunteer in Rotary Interact, local churches and the Shriners All State Band. Several are employed by local businesses.