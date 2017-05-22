Go a extra mile: Sauce your meats the way they deserve

By Jim Bailey

While it may be simpler to purchase a barbecue sauce,there are recipes that make it worth the extra effort. Here is one such recipe.

After years of trying to recreate my father’s (the Second Yankee Chef) BBQ sauce recipe, to no avail; I was relieved to stumble upon it! Now I can rest and encourage you to conjure up a batch and fall in love with this saucy slather.

2 cups ketchup

2 cups tomato sauce

1/2 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, undrained

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup minced onion

2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon relish

1 teaspoon garlic powder

3/4 teaspoon dry mustard

Large pinch black pepper

Simply whisk all ingredients (including half the juice from the pineapple) in a large bowl.

Voila, you’re done!