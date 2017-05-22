Go a extra mile: Sauce your meats the way they deserve
The Yankee Chef | May 22, 2017 | Comments 0
By Jim Bailey
theyankeechef.blogspot.com
While it may be simpler to purchase a barbecue sauce,there are recipes that make it worth the extra effort. Here is one such recipe.
After years of trying to recreate my father’s (the Second Yankee Chef) BBQ sauce recipe, to no avail; I was relieved to stumble upon it! Now I can rest and encourage you to conjure up a batch and fall in love with this saucy slather.
2 cups ketchup
2 cups tomato sauce
1/2 (8-ounce) can crushed pineapple, undrained
1/3 cup brown sugar
1/4 cup minced onion
2 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 teaspoon relish
1 teaspoon garlic powder
3/4 teaspoon dry mustard
Large pinch black pepper
Simply whisk all ingredients (including half the juice from the pineapple) in a large bowl.
Voila, you’re done!
About the Author: Jim Bailey is a third generation Yankee Chef, New England food historian and newspaper columnist. His first cookbook, simply titled The Yankee Chef, has been published. He welcomes all feedback, questions or comments at theyankeechef@aol.com.