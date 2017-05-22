Pinkham graveside services set for June 4

Graveside committal services with full military honors followed by a Masonic ritual for Earle E. Pinkham will be conducted at 1 p.m., Sunday June 4 at Cobb Cemetery on Hall Ranch Road in Grafton.

Mr. Pinkham, a resident of Chester, died on Friday, March 10, 2017 at Springfield Hospital. He was 98. Mr. Pinkham was born on Dec. 2, 1918 to Earle Everett Pinkham Sr. and Aletha Florence Parrott in Lynn, Mass.

Mr. Pinkham was an avid book collector and a reader of ancient history. His son Galen and Galen’s wife, Sandy, live in nearby Grafton.

Mr. Pinkham is survived by his son Galen of Grafton and Galen’s wife, brother Edward of Lynn, Mass., grandchildren Laura Dearth, James Pinkham, Julia Pinkham, all of Columbus, Ohio, and Richard Pinkham of Bend, Ore., as well as five great grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his brother Norman in 1994, his daughter Cheryl in 2007 and by his wife Barbara in 2008.

In lieu of flowers please mail memories to Galen Pinkham, 2026 Stage Coach Road, Grafton VT 05146.