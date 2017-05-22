Ralph Pace receives LPCTV’s first Community Service Award

Ralph Pace, longtime volunteer producer and host of community TV programs, has been honored with LPCTV’s first Community Service Award at the organization’s May 6 fundraising gala.

The award, which will be given annually, was established to recognize valuable service that a volunteer or member of LPCTV has provided to the community. The Ludlow-based local access television station and media center serves the Black River Valley region, operating two cable TV channels (on Comcast and VTel) and a website with video-on-demand, and offering equipment, training, classes and other media services to community members and organizations.

Pace founded the local news and public affairs show That Was the Week That Was, which ran on LPCTV for 10 years until its recent end. Pace brought hyper-local news and information to the community and gave a platform to many community organizations, artists and concerned citizens. He produced and hosted more than 300 shows during the program’s 10-year span.

Pace also volunteers much of his time to coordinating events, film screenings and performances in Ludlow Town Hall auditorium, through the nonprofit organization Friends of Ludlow Auditorium. As Pace ended production of That Was the Week That Was, he is beginning a new monthly series, FOLA Presents with co-host Jim Alic.

The Community Service Award was presented to Pace by Jamie Ward, on behalf of the LPCTV Board of Directors. Ward joked about Pace’s inability to stay away from community service. “My favorite part is that Ralph told us he wanted to quit (That Was the Week That Was) on his own terms before he had to be carried out, and then he started a new show,” said Ward.