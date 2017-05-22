To the editor: Family Center, Food Shelf grateful to mail carriers, donors, volunteers

A big thank you from the Chester-Andover Family Center to our local rural carriers for collecting donations of non-perishable food donations to benefit the Chester-Andover Food Shelf.

Thanks to board member/volunteer Ginger Roper for coordinating the 25th Annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive on Saturday, May 13. A very special thanks also to Postmistress Cathy Smith. Thanks to the many volunteers who helped transport, weigh, sort and shelve the 2,533 lbs. of donations for the center’s Food Shelf. And last but certainly not least, thank you to everyone who made the drive a success by donating food.

Stamp Out Hunger is the largest one-day food drive in the nation, and has collected more than 1.3 billion pounds of food since the national drive began in 1992. It is held annually on the second Saturday in May in 10,000 cities and towns in every part of the country. Residents put out non-perishable food donations on that day, which rural carriers collect as they deliver mail along their postal routes. The food is then taken to local food banks and food shelves.

Thrift Shop hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays; 1 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. Food Shelf hours are 1 to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The Family Center is located at 908 VT Route 103 S. (P. O. Box 302), Chester, VT 05143. To reach it by phone, dial (802) 875-3236. Email is cafc302@gmail.com, and our website is http://www.chester-andoverfamilycenter.weebly.com

Sandra Vincent

Food Shelf manager

Chester-Andover Family Center

