To the editor: Ludlow Elementary board clarifies mailing

To the Voters and Citizens of Ludlow and Mount Holly,

The Ludlow Elementary School Board wishes you to know that some information included on the May 25 mailing was not written, authorized or approved by any board member. The two text boxes on the addressee side stating as well as the outdated information on previously held meetings, was included in the flyer after our approval. We apologize for any confusion.

We encourage you to take time to consider the chart inside the flyer comparing a YES vote to a NO vote. We believe it contains valuable information concerning the May 30, 2017 vote.

Thank you,

The Ludlow Elementary School Board

Lisa Schmidt

Mariel Meringolo

Paul Orzechowski

Chris Garvey

Chris Perrino