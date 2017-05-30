Community events: May 31 through June 5, 2017

For more upcoming events, click here for The Chester Telegraph calendar. To be included in our Upcoming Events briefs, email Susan Lampe-Wilson at calendar@chestertelegraph.org. Photos welcome. No PDFs, please. Notices must be received by noon on Fridays to be eligible for publication the following week.

Whiting Library summer park and museum passes available

Whiting Library offers free and discounted passes to Vermont Historical Sites, Vermont Day Parks and regional museums. These include eight Vermont state historical sites: Bennington Battle Monument, Chimney Point in Addison, Hubbardton Battlefield, Justin Morrill in Strafford, Mount Independence in Orwell, Old Constitution House in Windsor, President Calvin Coolidge in Plymouth and President Chester Arthur in Fairfield.

Enjoy day use sites in 35 Vermont State Parks. Go to vtstateparks.com for all the parks info.

In historic Windsor see machine tools and inventions that celebrate craftsmanship at the American Precision Museum. Experience Vermont’s history at the Vermont Historical Museum located in Montpelier. ECHO Lake Aquarium and Science Center’s mission is to educate and inspire people about the Ecology, Culture, History and stewardship of the Lake Champlain Basin.

Closer to home enjoy free admission to the Nature Museum in Grafton, wander trails, a wildlife garden, and learn about Vermont’s natural world.

Contact Whiting Library for more information. Call 802-875-2277 or email whitinglibrary@yahoo.com. Library hours are 10 a.m. –6 p.m. on Monday and Friday, 10 a.m.–8 p.m. on Wednesday, and 10 a.m.–2 p.m. on Saturday.

May 31: Kathryn Wright memorial service

At 6:30 p.m., on Wednesday, May 31, St. Luke’s Episcopal Church will celebrate the life of Kathryn Wright with a memorial service followed by a reception in Willard Hall at 313 Main St., Chester. Her children will host a separate private gathering for close friends and family.

May 31 & June 7: Presentations on Vermont’s sometimes dark past

The Vermont State Archives and Records Administration hosts two evening events at the State Archives in Middlesex to provide history and insight into the sometimes-challenging history of state of Vermont institutions. Both events include open houses from 5 to 6 p.m., when members of the public can get behind-the-scenes tours of the State Archives and view exhibits of records and photographs relating to the evening’s presentation. The presentations are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. The Vermont State Archives and Records Administration is located at 1078 US Route 2 in Middlesex.

May 31: Blood Has Told: The Push for a Eugenical Solution in the Green Mountain State

Mercedes de Guardiola, a senior at Dartmouth College majoring in history, examines why eugenics emerged in Vermont and its impact on Vermont’s eugenical policies over the course of the twentieth century.

June 7: Art Out of the Archives: Telling the Story of the Vermont State Hospital

Artist Sarah-Lee Terrat and filmmaker Bryce Douglass discuss the history of the mural in the atrium of the Waterbury State Office Complex and how it honors the lives of former patients by reflecting on the hospital’s complex past.

The Vermont State Archives and Records Administration’s Reference Room is open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Members of the public interested in state archival records are encouraged to visit or contact the Vermont State Archives at 802-828-2308 or archives@sec.state.vt.us. VSARA’s mission is to provide, protect, promote, and preserve Vermont public records, in collaboration with other public agencies, for the benefit of the public collectively served.

June 1: Edgar May director speaks at Rotary First Thursday

Christian Craig, the executive director of the Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, will speak at the Chester Rotary First Thursday Speaker Series on June 1. First Thursday is held at the Fullerton Inn on the Green in Chester, beginning at 5:15 p.m. and ending at 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

The Edgar May Health and Recreation Center, located in Springfield, is committed to helping area residents of all ages live an active and healthy lifestyle. Craig will be on hand to share the current program offerings and the annual events offered to the area.

Contact Bill Dakin for further information. For more info, call 802-875-4000.

June 2: Seminar focuses on lake quality

Citizens interested in healthy waters and landscape-based solutions to water quality are encouraged to attend the 13th Annual Vermont Lake Seminar on Friday, June 2. Registration is at 8:30 a.m. This year’s event is at the Canadian Club at 414 E. Montpelier Road in Barre, and features workshops and presenters speaking to the theme “Pathways to Healthy Lakes.”

The Vermont Annual Lake Seminar celebrates lakes and encourages citizens to join in water quality protection efforts focused on lakes. Julie Moore, Agency of Natural Resources Secretary, will give a welcoming address.

Keynote speaker Rebecca Lindenmyer, a Shelburne-based landscape designer with Linden L.A.N.D. Group, shares her experiences integrating nature into the design of buildings and landscapes. Participants will learn about the general benefits of natural landscaping and how nature integration can change their perspective on spaces they live in, their relationship to the land, and their management practices.

The agenda includes something for everyone and plenty of opportunities during the day to network with fellow lake leaders and volunteers from around the state.

To view a full agenda and to register, visit the Federation of Vermont Lakes and Ponds website. Registration is open to the public and closes on Thursday, June 1.

June 2: Springfield Baptist hosts free community dinner

The North Springfield Baptist Church hosts a free community dinner from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, June 2. In previous years, dishes served included salads, casseroles, beans, soups, breads, desserts and beverages. All are welcome to attend. The church is located at 69 Main St. in North Springfield and is handicap accessible. For more information call 802-886-8107.

June 3: Hazardous Waste Collection Day for Londonderry area

Residents and businesses of Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, Weston, and Windham may dispose of their hazardous waste from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 and Saturday, Oct. 7 at Flood Brook Union School on Route 11, in Londonderry.

The event is free to resident households. Businesses must pre-register and pay for their disposal. For information, email londonrecycle@vermontel.net, call Esther Fishman 802-824-3306 or visit www.londonderryvt.org.

June 3: Family Center hosts Pennies for Playground event

lan to shop from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at the Chester-Andover Family Center Thrift Shop located at 908 Route 103 South in Chester. All sales on that date beneﬁt the Pennies for the Playground fund to renew the Chester Community playground at the Chester-Andover Elementary School.

June 3: Main Street Arts hosts fund-raising sale

Main Street Arts hosts an Art, Antiques and Artifacts sale at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 3 to raise funds for the non-profit’s art scholarships, building and programming. Rain date for the sale is June 4.

MSA is located at 35 Main St. in Saxtons River. Items for sale feature attic treasures and unique finds from the homes of friends of the community arts center. Donations for the sale can be made this week at Main Street Arts during regular business hours. For more information call 802-869-2960 or visit mainstreetarts.org.

June 3: Springfield Farmers Market begins at new location

The Springfield Farmers Market opens for the season 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 at lower Clinton Street, on the grassy area on the north side of Nortrax and near the trailhead of the Toonerville Trail bike/walk path. The market will be at this location every Saturday except Alumni Day, June 17. Vendors will be offering a wide range of products, including meats, eggs, fresh local honey and maple syrup, produce, artisan breads, baked goods. There will also be plants as well as a variety of handcrafts.

The Springfield Farmers Market is a vendor run non-profit market and can be reached at springfieldfarmersmarketinc@gmail.com, 802-885-4096 or the website at springfieldvtfarmersmarket.com. New vendor inquiries are welcome.

June 3: Paddle on Gale Meadows Pond

Explore Gale Meadows Pond by boat with the Vermont Land Trust and Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 3. Learn about the partnership between these two organizations over the last 40 years. Bring your own watercraft to the pond at Gale Meadows Road in Londonderry.

The 195-acre, man-made pond is available to the public for boating and fishing and is part of the larger Gale Meadows Wildlife Management Area of nearly 900 acres. This event is part of the Vermont Land Trust’s 40th Anniversary Event Series: “40 Ways to Love Vermont.” Visit vlt.org/events to learn more.

June 3: View West River during 5th annual Trail Run

elebrate National Trails Day by participating in the fifth annual West River Trail Run on Saturday, June 3. Over 130 years ago, the trail was 36 miles of railroad from South Londonderry to Brattleboro, a narrow gauge, and winding route, a moderately challenging race through various terrain. Woods, waterfalls and switchbacks will be seen throughout the 11 miles from South Londonderry’s Depot to Jamaica State Park. New this year, the beginning of the course hugs the water for some great views of the West River.

Participants are welcomed to run the full 11 miles individually or as a three-person relay team. There is also the 5K fun run/walk for adults and youth. The 11-mile race begins at 9 a.m. at the South Londonderry Depot and ends at Jamaica State Park. The 5K will start at Jamaica State Park at 10 a.m. Following the run will be awards, raffles, refreshments, music, and general merriment.

Register online: $40 for single participants, $90 for relay teams, $25 for 5K participants, and $15 for youth 5K participants. Those who register will receive a goodie bag filled with locally donated products and free entrance to Jamaica State Park for the day. Registration will be open until the day of the race with no guarantee for a T-shirt or goodie bag.

For more information visit thecollaborative.us/westrivertrailrun.

June 3: Meditative art of labyrinths

Experience an inward journey and the sanctuary of the labyrinth walk in a full day workshop at Stone Church Center from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 Currier Hall, 12 Church St. in Bellows Falls.

Explore the labyrinth through body, mind, and spirit by drawing (on paper, in journals), making a labyrinth in the grass, group walks, and solo walks.

Tuition is $70. For more information or to register call 802-460-0110 or visit www.stonechurcharts.org.

June 3: Walpole Historical Society Museum opens for season

The Walpole Historical Society’s Museum opens from noon until 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 with two new exhibits and new additions to the popular Louisa May Alcott exhibit. The main gallery has been transformed into a timeline of over 200 years of Walpole history. Visitors will learn how Walpole evolved from a Native American seasonal fishing encampment in the 1700s and how early settlers slowly transformed a wilderness into a prosperous New England village.

The exhibit “Walpole’s Louisa May Alcott” continues with an additional display that compares Alcott’s Walpole experiences with the drama she wrote about in her famous novel Little Women. Upstairs is another new exhibit, “When They Were Young,” which features children’s clothing from the 1800s to the 1960s.

The Walpole Historical Society Museum is open Saturdays in June until mid-October. It is located at 32 Main St., Walpole, N.H. Call them at 603-756-3449 for more information.

June 4: Author Katz discusses ‘Talking to Animals’

On Sunday, June 4 at 4 p.m., Phoenix Books Misty Valley in Chester hosts New York Times bestselling author Jon Katz for a discussion of his new book, Talking to Animals at 58 Common St. in Chester.

In Talking to Animals offers a deeper insight into animals and the tools needed for effectively communicating with them. Humanity seems to need animals in their disconnected lives more and more, yet they understand them less and less. In Talking to Animals, New York Times bestselling author Katz—who left his Manhattan life behind two decades ago for life on a farm where he is surrounded by dogs, cats, sheep, horses, cows, goats and chickens — marshals his experience to offer a deeper insight into animals and the tools needed for effectively communicating with them.

This event is free and open to all. Phoenix Books Misty Valley has copies of Talking to Animals available for attendees to purchase and have signed. For more information, call 802-875-3400 or visit www.phoenixbooks.biz.

June 5: Registration deadline for Grace Cottage Golf Benefit

Support a cause and enjoy an afternoon of golf on Friday, June 9 at the Hermitage Golf Club at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington. Grace Cottage Hospital’s Tee It Up for Health Golf Benefit helps to support Grace Cottage Hospital’s Patient Care Fund.

The Hermitage Golf Club at Haystack Mountain is located at 70 Spyglass Drive in Wilmington; visit www.hermitagegolfclub.com for more information about the course.

Registration closes when all team slots are filled or at 5 p.m. on June 5. For more information about becoming a sponsor for this event or playing on a team, call Andrea Seaton at 802-365-9109, e-mail info@gracecottage.org, or visit www.gracecottage.org/events.

The tournament starts with registration from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Prizes will be awarded, including longest drive, closest to pin, lowest and highest-scoring teams; there will be a hole-in-one contest for a 2017 Subaru provided by Bennington Subaru. The player fee is $150 and includes a box lunch, greens fees, golf cart, logo wear, contests, and an awards dinner served in the clubhouse following the tournament, plus a casual BBQ for all golfers at a hillside estate in Jamaica, the evening before the event.

June 5: Learn to Row Program

The EdgarMay Health and Recreation Center of 140 Clinton St. in Springfield offers a second season of its Learn to Row classes in Springfield along the Connecticut River.

Students learn the basics of sweep (Olympic style) rowing in an eight-person rowing shell. Students receive a brief history of the sport, information the equipment and safety. All participants must certify that they can swim prior to the start of the program.

The first session will run for four weeks, June 5 through June 29. Participants can choose the introductory level on Monday and Wednesday evenings at 6 p.m. or the intermediate level on Tuesday and Thursday evenings. Additional sessions will be offered in July and August.

Contact the EdgarMay at 802-885-2568 to sign up. Space is limited. For more information about the program, you can visit www.myreccenter.org.