UPDATE: I-91 Rockingham Bridge construction schedule

The Vermont Agency of Transportation has begun replacing the bridges on I-91 over the Williams River in Rockingham. The projected completion date is May 18, 2020. Here is the anticipated construction schedule for the week of June, 5 2017.

Monday thru Friday:

Daytime lane closures on I-91 over the bridge both northbound and southbound as crews continue crossover construction.

Exit 6 On-Ramp construction continues. The ramp is open to traffic with traffic control present.

Truck traffic continues on Golden Hill Road. Traffic control will be present. Wednesday:

I-91 southbound left lane over the bridge and within the construction zone will be closed to traffic until further notification.

NOTE: On July 5, 2017 the Exit 6 I-91 on-ramp will be temporarily closed. The ramp is anticipated to be closed for approximately two weeks.

The posted speed limit within the construction zone will be reduced to 55 mph and will be strictly enforced.

Find updates/changes at: http://countonitinc.com/rockingham-vt-bridges-91/

Follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rockingham-Bridges-595422213984445/