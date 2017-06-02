Grafton Select Board agenda for June 5, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 02, 2017 | Comments 0
The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 5 at the Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.
- Adopt Agenda
- Minutes: May 15, 2017
- Highway Report
- Health Officer Report: Houghtonville Road; Town Pond
- Windham County Sheriff’s Department
- Journey’s End
- Foot Bridge/Hydraulic Repairs
- Trayhan Update
- 2018 Professional Audit
- Select Board Meeting scheduled for July 3rd
- Grafton Calendar Update
- Code of Conduct & Personnel Policy
- Town Cemetery Expansion
- Cemetery Worker’s Salary Increase
- Public Comment
- Other Business
- Executive Session/Personnel
- Date of Next Meeting: Monday, June 19, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell Road.
- Adjourn
Filed Under: Grafton Select Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: