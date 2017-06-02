Grafton Select Board agenda for June 5, 2017

Friday 30% High 67° / Low 45° Chance of Rain Mostly cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Saturday 20% High 60° / Low 45° Partly Cloudy Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High near 60F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunday 90% High 66° / Low 50° Rain Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.