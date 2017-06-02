Grafton Select Board agenda for June 5, 2017

The Grafton Select Board will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 5 at the Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell St. Below is its agenda.

  1. Adopt Agenda
  2. Minutes: May 15, 2017
  3. Highway Report
  4. Health Officer Report: Houghtonville Road; Town Pond
  5. Windham County Sheriff’s Department
  6. Journey’s End
  7. Foot Bridge/Hydraulic Repairs
  8. Trayhan Update
  9. 2018 Professional Audit
  10. Select Board Meeting scheduled for July 3rd
  11. Grafton Calendar Update
  12. Code of Conduct & Personnel Policy
  13. Town Cemetery Expansion
  14. Cemetery Worker’s Salary Increase
  15. Public Comment
  16. Other Business
  17. Executive Session/Personnel
  18. Date of Next Meeting: Monday, June 19, 2017 @ 6PM, Grafton Town Garage, 220 Bell Road.
  19. Adjourn
