Arts events: June 8 through June 10, 2017

June 8: ‘Vilas Bridge’ unveiled at Rock Library

On Thursday, June 8 at 5 p.m., Jerry Pfohl’s painting Vilas Bridge will be unveiled at the Rockingham Library, 65 Westminster St. in Bellows Falls.

The historic Vilas Bridge continues to symbolize the profound connection between Vermont and New Hampshire despite having been closed to traffic since 2009. A panel discussion comprised of area artists, including Brian Cohen, Charlie Hunter and Pfohl’s widow Gretchen Abendschein follows the unveiling.

The program is the official kick-off of the Friends of the Library fundraising campaign to purchase the artwork for the library. Refreshments will be served.

To learn more about the artist, go to jerrypfohl.com. For more information about the program and how to donate, call 802-463-4270, email programming@rockinghamlibrary.org or go to rockinghamlibrary.org.

June 10: Youth Theatre presents ‘Roots & Wings’ benefit

On Saturday June 10 at 6 p.m., New England Youth Theatre hosts “Roots & Wings: a Celebration,” a benefit reception to raise funds for NEYT’s Angels in the Wings scholarship fund that supports more than 60 percent of all students with financial aid.

The reception at 100 Flat St. in Brattleboro, featuring hors d’oeuvres and a cash bar, precedes an evening of Broadway-style entertainment produced by NEYT graduate Taylor Patno.

The production features NEYT alumni reprising some of their favorite numbers from over the years, introducing some new songs and sketch comedy. “Never Said Goodbye, Volume II” begins at 7 p.m., immediately following the reception on Saturday, June 10.

There will be a preview showing of the show at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 9. Tickets for Friday’s performance are $20 each and will be available at the door.

Tickets for Roots & Wings cost $25 for students and $35 for adults and seniors, and include refreshments, a cash bar, Lucy’s Lemonade Stand, and entrance to the “Never Said Goodbye, Volume II” performance on Saturday. Purchase tickets at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=neyt. For more information on the event, visit: http://neyt.org/on-stage/current-shows/1007-roots-and-wings.

