College News

Allison Duke of Weston is now a Class of 2017 graduate of Colgate University, in Hamilton, N.Y. Duke majored in neuroscience. Duke, a graduate of Burr and Burton Academy, received a Bachelor of Arts degree at Colgate’s 196th Commencement, May 21.

Cooper McCoy of Chester, a middle level education major, has made the President’s List at Coastal Carolina University of Conway, S.C., for the spring 2017 semester. To qualify for the President’s List for high academic achievement, students must earn a 4.0 grade point average and must be enrolled full time.

The University of Vermont, based in Burlington, has named its most recent Dean’s List. To be named to the list, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the Top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. The following local students have been named to the list:

Devin Brown of Londonderry

Cornelia Cating of Londonderry

Kyle Cyr of Chester