Community events: June 13 through June 18, 2017

June 13: SoVerA to discuss Big Bang theory

The image of the universe beginning with a powerful spark of expansion popularly known as the Big Bang is coming under increasing scrutiny. There are questions as to details and even whether or not it occurred.

Members of the Southern Vermont Astronomy group will discuss this informally at their next monthly meeting 7 p.m., Tuesday, June 13 at the Community Room in the Whiting Library 117 Main St. in Chester.

Dartmouth researcher David McGaw, together with members Rick Hunter, Bob Dudley and Claudio Veliz, will hold an open forum discussion and take audience questions.

The meeting is open to the public and the venue is ADA accessible. For information visit www.sovera.org.

June 18: Main Street Arts hosts Father’s Day brunch

reat your father to a Father’s Day Brunch on Sunday, June 18 at Main Street Arts at 35 Main St. in Saxtons River.

The menu includes pancakes, bacon, ham, muffins, doughnuts, assorted quiches and frittatas, side salads and desserts.

Reservations are required by June 12 and can be made by calling 802-869-2960, emailing info@mainstreetarts.org or online at mainstreetarts.org. Those with dietary restrictions are asked to notify MSA by phone.

Tickets are $12 to $18 each.

— Susan Lampe-Wilson