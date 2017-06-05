Introduce your grill to a classic Melba

By Jim Bailey

theyankeechef.blogspot.com

Time to fire up the grill. A classic Melba uses peaches; but nectarines are an excellent substitute due to their lack of fuzzy skin. Many authorities will have you believe that the nectarine is slightly firmer and sweeter, but this is untrue. Just be sure, when choosing either, that they have just a little give.

1 cup (1/2 pint) fresh raspberries

1 teaspoon sugar

2 nectarines, halved and pitted *

Nonstick cooking spray

1 (6-ounce) container Greek or plain yogurt

1 tablespoon honey, agave nectar or maple syrup

Sprinkle raspberries with sugar, mash slightly and set aside at room temperature for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile preheat your grill. Spray the cut halves of nectarines with nonstick cooking spray. Place nectarines, cut-side down, directly on the hot grates of your grill.

Close lid and cook 3 to 5 minutes, or until starting to soften and grill marks are showing. You may need to move, or turn, the nectarines a couple of times to prevent over scorching, although nice dark lines are desired.

Flip each nectarine-half over, move to the cooler part of the grill, over indirect flame, and continue cooking an additional 3 to 5 minutes, or until tender to the touch. Remove from grill onto a platter while preparing rest of recipe.

In a bowl, whisk yogurt with honey.

Mash the raspberries to desired consistency. Dollop equal amounts into each pit-hole of the nectarines, topped with macerated raspberries. Serve while warm.

* If the nectarines have any give to them, then the seed is easily scooped out with a spoon. If they are still firm, then they may be slightly harder to pit. Once pitted, scoop out surrounding, red flesh to create more of a pocket for the filling.