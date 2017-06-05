Townscape group springs into annual flower planting

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

Every spring, members of Chester Townscape, a committee of the tax-exempt Chester Community Alliance Inc., come together to plant flower pots and place them in public and private locations around Chester, giving the town color all summer, making the town more appealing and attractive. Townscape members also water the plants throughout the summer.

On Thursday, May 25, members of Chester Townscape gathered at Sunshine Acres on Route 11 to plant.

Each year John McAveeney, owner of the nursery, has organized the planting session by pre-filling the containers with dirt and putting the annuals for each planter beside every pot.

As a result, 50 24-inch pots were planted by 12 Townscape members in 35 minutes.

The pots were then delivered around town by Chester Townscape member Chris Meyer, with help from his father and placed and watered by Andrea and Will Cook. Barrels were also planted, and boxes on several bridges will follow.

There are floral displays in many new public locations this year including the Church Street bridge, the intersection of Maple and Depot streets, the south corner of the Village Green and the swinging bridge.

Chester Townscape is grateful to the citizens and businesses who donated funds to make this annual beautification project possible.