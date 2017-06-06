Chester commemorates Memorial Day 2017

By Shawn Cunningham

Although the weather was dreary and threatened rain, Chester once again observed Memorial Day on its traditional May 30th date.

With honor guards from the American Legion and Chester Fire Department in the lead, residents watched as the Green Mountain High School and Chester-Andover Elementary School bands, fire trucks, ambulance and Vietnam veterans paraded by. The annual parade kicked off at 9 a.m. with stops for prayers and gun salutes at the North Street Cemetery, Town Hall and Brookside Cemetery and ended at the town Green.

Hosted by Chester’s American Legion Post No. 67, the memorial service on the Green was presided over by Legion member Richard Farmer. It included a prayer by the Rev. Heidi Edson of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, a flag raising and playing of the Star Spangled Banner by the GMUHS band and the traditional placing of wreaths on Chester’s war monuments. In addition to the POW/MIA ceremony and songs by GM’s mixed chorus, Elias Stowell Aleman read his essay “What Memorial Day Means to Me.” The guest speaker for the day was Robert Burke, director of the Vermont Office of Veterans Affairs.

