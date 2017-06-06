Chester Development Review Board Agenda for June 12, 2017
The Chester Telegraph | Jun 06, 2017 | Comments 0
The Development Review Board for the Town of Chester will meet on Monday June 12 at 6 p.m. at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm Street. The hearing will be preceded by site visits. The Agenda is below:
5:00 p.m. Site Visit Drew’s All Natural 926 VT. Rte. 103 So.
5:25 p.m. Site Visit Stewart’s 824 Elm St.
6:00 p.m. Public Hearing
1) Review minutes from May 8th & May 22nd 2017 meetings
2) Comments from citizens
3) Continuation of the Foley Final Plat review
4) Continuation of Pennell Conditional Use application
5) Gail & Jerry Stewart’s Conditional Use application
6) Drew’s All Natural Conditional Use application
7) Deliberative session on previous matters
Filed Under: Chester Development Review Board Agenda • Latest News
About the Author: