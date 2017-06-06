Chester Development Review Board Agenda for June 12, 2017

| Jun 06, 2017 | Comments 0

The Development Review Board for the Town of Chester will meet on Monday June 12 at 6 p.m. at Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm Street. The hearing will be preceded by site visits. The Agenda is below:

5:00 p.m.  Site Visit Drew’s All Natural 926 VT. Rte. 103 So.

5:25 p.m.  Site Visit Stewart’s 824 Elm St.

6:00 p.m.  Public Hearing

1) Review minutes from May 8th & May 22nd 2017 meetings
2) Comments from citizens
3) Continuation of the Foley Final Plat review
4) Continuation of Pennell Conditional Use application
5) Gail & Jerry Stewart’s Conditional Use application
6) Drew’s All Natural Conditional Use application
7) Deliberative session on previous matters

 

Print Friendly

Filed Under: Chester Development Review Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply