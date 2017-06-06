Comment on Current route changes Thursday

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing, LLC

outheast Vermont Transit has scheduled two public meetings to take comment on changes to the four of The Current bus routes serving Springfield, Bellows Falls, and Ludlow.

The meetings will take place on Thursday, June 8 at noon and 6 p.m. at The Current’s facility on 706 Rockingham Road, Rockingham.

Free transportation to the meeting can be arranged by calling The Current at 460-7433.

The Current has been studying schedule changes for over a year on Routes #1 (Springfield In-town), #2 (Bellows Falls In-town), #55 (Bellows Falls to Springfield), and #57 (Bellows Falls to Ludlow). A study published in June 2016 by the Southern Windsor County Regional Planning Commission (SWCRPC) recommended several changes and conducted research. The Current followed up on that study’s recommendations by conducting more research including rider surveys and driver surveys.

The company drafted a route improvement plan and a comment card for responses in coordination with the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans), transit consultant Steadman Hill, and the SWRPC. Deadline for public input to the plan is June 16th at 5:00 pm.

The plan and comments card are available online, by calling the Current at 802-460-7433, extension 201 and from drivers on the routes being studied.