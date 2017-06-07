Vermont State Police Incident Log for Feb. 8 to April 17

© 2017 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Editor’s Note: The Vermont State Police incident report is a sampling of incidents directly from the Vermont State Police. We do not identify individual victims of crimes nor those who have been arrested.

Wednesday, Feb. 8 – Londonderry – Just before 5 a.m. police received a report of a break-in and burglary at Jelley’s Deli at 2102 N. Main St. The entry on the premises was forced and the investigation is ongoing.

Sunday, Feb. 19 – Londonderry – A complainant at the Magic Mountain Ski Area reported the theft of a snowboard.

Tuesday, Feb. 28 – Peru – Police say that a burglar splintered the door of a seasonal residence on Anderson Road. Once inside the burglar took three single serving bottles of wine totaling $6 in value.

Thursday, March 9 – Landgrove – State Police received a report of a theft of money from the Landgrove Town Offices. The theft was believed to have occurred on Town Meeting Day while the town meeting was in progress. Approximately $150 in cash and coins was taken.

Friday, March 10 – Londonderry – A complainant on Thompsonburg Road requested that the State Police confirm his identification. The complainant was the victim of identity theft by someone who had filed a tax return under his name. The ID confirmation was required by the federal government.

Friday, March 10 – Londonderry – State Police received a complaint of a theft from a barn on Smith Haven Lane. Police said that items totaling $6,000 were stolen.

Monday, March 20 – Rockingham – Police received a report that someone had broken a window at the Cambridgeport store. The case is still open.

Tuesday, March 21 – Londonderry – A burglar entered a home on Middletown Road and stole prescription medications.

Wednesday, March 22 – Londonderry – A number of items were taken from a trucking garage on Route 11 in Londonderry in a burglary that could have occurred in the previous couple of weeks.

Wednesday, March 22 – Cavendish – A Twenty Mile Stream Road house left unlocked for a repair person was burglarized, with a television and other items being taken. The investigation of this incident is continuing.

Tuesday, March 28 – Windham – Vermont State Police received a report that someone had attempted to break into Windham Elementary School on Windham Hill Road. The break-in through a window was unsuccessful.

Tuesday, March 28 – Londonderry – During the night between March 27 and 28, a burglar broke into the West River Creamery on Middletown Road. According to the complainant, $20 to $30 in loose change and small bills were taken.

Monday, April 3 – Londonderry – A seasonal home on Hell’s Peak Road was burglarized after a forced entry through a window.

Wednesday, April 5 – Grafton – Police responded to a seasonal home on Townshend Road for the report of a burglary. Someone broke into the garage and stole several items. The case remains open.

Monday, April 10 – Rockingham – A kitchen table, chairs and hand tools were among the items stolen from a mobile home on Brockaways Mills Road. The burglar broke into the home sometime between Nov. 2016 and April 2017.

Friday, April 14 – Londonderry – Police took a report of the theft of cash from a truck in a driveway on No Name Road.

Monday, April 17 – Londonderry – Someone broke into a storage shed at Glebe View Cemetery off Route 100. According to the VSP report, nothing was stolen.