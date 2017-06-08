Andover Select Board agenda for June 12
The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12 at Town Offices, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from May 22nd meeting.
4. New Business:
A. Chester Snowmobile Club – Dick Jewett
B. Repair estimates
5. Highways / Garage:
A. Activity sheet
B. Overweight permit – PJF Trucking & Logging
6. Old Business:
A. Personnel policy update
7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
8. Correspondence:
A. Info on “Road Grants-in-Aid” project from SWCRPC.
9. Executive Session for the purpose of discussing potential wage increases for the beginning of the new fiscal year (7/1/2017).
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS: Next Select Board Meeting, 06/26/2017 at 6:30 p.m.
