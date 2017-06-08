Andover Select Board agenda for June 12

The Select Board for the Town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, June 12 at Town Offices, 953 Weston-Andover Road. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Select Board meeting to order.

2. Act on Agenda.

3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from May 22nd meeting.

4. New Business:

A. Chester Snowmobile Club – Dick Jewett

B. Repair estimates

5. Highways / Garage:

A. Activity sheet

B. Overweight permit – PJF Trucking & Logging

6. Old Business:

A. Personnel policy update

7. Review and Act on Financial Orders.

8. Correspondence:

A. Info on “Road Grants-in-Aid” project from SWCRPC.

9. Executive Session for the purpose of discussing potential wage increases for the beginning of the new fiscal year (7/1/2017).

10. Adjourn.

REMINDERS: Next Select Board Meeting, 06/26/2017 at 6:30 p.m.