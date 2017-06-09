Avoiding bear, driver crashes truck in Londonderry

By Shawn Cunningham

The driver of a tractor trailer who swerved to avoid hitting a bear on Route 11 yesterday ended up crashing his truck, slowing and even stopping traffic in the area.

According to the Vermont State Police, at about 5:30 Thursday morning, Saul Hernandez, 38, of Allentown, Pa., was driving a 2018 Freightliner tractor trailer east on Route 11 about six-tenths of a mile west of Thompsonburg Road when he saw a bear in the roadway. Hernandez, who was traveling at 50 mph, swerved to avoid the bear but then went off the road, crashing in a wooded area.

There were no injuries in the crash and the bear was unharmed. The truck on the other hand sustained substantial damage to the front end and rear axles of the tractor.

Traffic in the area was either slowed to one lane or stopped altogether for about four hours while the scene was cleaned up and the truck towed away. The Vermont Agency of Transportation assisted with traffic control and clean up.